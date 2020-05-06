ANGOLA — The Steuben County Election Board has taken measures to make sure people can vote safely and poll workers aren't put at risk due to COVID-19.
"One of the main steps taken was to consolidate polling places," said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
Instead of 10 polling places, there will be seven for in-person voting on June 2. It is not known if the consolidated polling places will be used in this fall's general election.
"First and foremost is the health and safety of our voters and poll workers," Manahan said.
In addition, the Secretary of State’s office is ensuring all counties are supplied with personal protective equipment, disinfecting supplies for all polling locations and the absentee voting stations in the Steuben County Courthouse.
Every voter has the option to vote absentee by mail, absentee in person or live voting at the polls.
People wishing to vote absentee by mail need to call the clerk's office to request a ballot by mail, 668-1000, ext. 2220 or you can request online at indianavoters.in.gov. Applications must be received by the Clerk’s office by Thursday, May 21.
Absentee voting at the Steuben County Courthouse will be Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, June 1, 8 a.m. to noon.
Live polling on election day is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The consolidated polling places are:
• Clear Lake and Fremont 1, 2 and 3, Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont
• Jackson and Pleasant 6 and 7, Steuben County Event Center, 100 Land 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• Jamestown 1 and 2 Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Millgrove, Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Otsego 1 and 2, Richland and York, Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St. Hamilton
• Pleasant 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and Scott, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Salem and Steuben 1 and 2, Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.