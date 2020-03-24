INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released a special set of guidelines created to help members of the Amish community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those guidelines start by first defining just what COVID-19 is, and the offer a list of suggestion how to lower the risk of being accidentally exposed to the virus that causes the disease.
The state says Coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel (new) coronavirus. It is not the same as other types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among people and cause mild illness, like the common cold.
HOW DOES COVID-19 SPREAD?
The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
LIMITING GROUP EVENTS
Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Governor Eric J. Holcomb has requested that Indiana residents follow the CDC guidance for gatherings while the virus is spreading throughout the state.
• Cancel events with more than 50 individuals.
• Cancel gatherings of more than ten people for organizations that serve higher-risk populations, which includes individuals older than 60 and those with serious chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease).
CONSIDERATIONS FOR SCHOOLS
Under the current guidance for schools, all Indiana public school districts are closed until May 1. Reach out to your local school system for more information about continuing instruction during the closure.
CONSIDERATIONS FOR CHURCHES
The CDC recommends the following tips for churches and community gathering spaces:
• Limit large nonessential gatherings.
• Wipe down everything touched by churchgoers, such as door handles, pew tops and railings with cleaning products.
• Avoid hugs and handshakes. Just wave or bow.
• Encourage people to wash their hands. Consider post reminders throughout the church and the community.
Free shareable resources on handwashing are available from the CDC.
• Make hand sanitizers available throughout the church.
• Place tissue boxes in every pew.
• Review your church’s emergency operations plans and communication plans.
• Advise congregation members to review their family emergency plans.
• Discourage panic and fear.
• Don’t spread false information.
• Encourage congregation members to seek information only from reliable sources such as the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health.
IF YOU GET SICK
The best way to prevent illness from spreading within a family or community is to avoid exposure. Individuals who become mildly ill should isolate themselves from others.
• People who are mildly ill can isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ridesharing or taxis.
• If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
• Avoid contact with animals. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals and livestock while you are sick.
• Practice respiratory etiquette (e.g., covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve).
• Practice frequent, proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Perform routine environmental cleaning. Routinely clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, countertops, etc.). Cleaning and disinfection products should include at least 70% alcohol or, if using a bleach solution, dilute 1/3-cup bleach per gallon of water. Other EPA-registered household disinfectants could
also be used. Find those here: epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-03/documents/sars-cov-2-list_03-03-2020.pdf
• Follow isolation guidelines. Even if you are feeling better, isolate yourself for at least seven days from when symptoms first appeared, and at least three days (72 hours) after your temperature returns to normal naturally and respiratory symptoms have improved.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 24/7). Additional information and resources for COVID-19 are available at the links below.
