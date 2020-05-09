BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Several eighth grade students at Prairie Heights Middle School got to talk to a special guest on Zoom this week thanks to their teachers setting up the meeting.
The students didn’t know they’d be logging on to Zoom to talk with Indiana’s First Lady Janet Holcomb until they got on the video chat program and saw her. All they knew was they’d have a special guest to talk with for a little bit.
“I think it was an honor to be able to talk to her,” said Josephine Hinkle, one of the students who was able to participate on the Zoom call. “It was mindblowing.”
Some of the students, including Josephine, were able to ask Holcomb a few questions and share a bit about the Prairie Heights community.
“I asked the First Lady if she knew when camp was going to start back up again,” she said. I also asked her how paperwork was going and how she was getting things done.”
Another student, Ashley Young, asked Holcomb about the probability of having the 4-H Fair this year.
“She said we probably will have 4-H,” Ashley said. “While asking this, she commented that she did 4-H when she was younger.”
Holcomb was able to share some personal experiences with the students, including how she is handling the current situation surrounding COVID-19 and other personal things about her life.
She thought it was interesting hearing Holcomb’s perspective on how the virus has affected her family and her home.
“I enjoyed hearing her speak and I appreciated her taking the time to talk to us,” said Alyssa Jones, another student who took part. “This experience was a memorable one and I will carry it with me when I go into high school.”
The teachers wanted to set up the meeting as an extra, memorable experience for the students who had the end of their last year of middle school rocked by the pandemic.
One of their teachers, Sheila McCrea, said she reached out to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s press secretary to try and set up the meeting. Originally, she had hoped for the governor himself or Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, but they are both extremely busy right now.
“I was impressed with the First Lady,” said McCrea. “She was informative and also very delightful.”
While he didn’t ask any questions, Reed Shaffer said it was an interesting video chat and something he enjoyed getting to do.
Some of the other things Holcomb got to hear about on the call included academic achievements for the school, the annual Heritage Festival on the school farm and the high school football program winning the Indianapolis Colts and United Health football helmet sweepstakes recently.
Many of the students agreed, this is something they will always remember.
