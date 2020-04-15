ANGOLA — Steuben County’s coronavirus testing has revealed there are 14 people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Because of the Indiana State Department of Health’s reporting deadlines, the county’s number doesn’t reflect statewide reporting data from Wednesday, which has Steuben County at 13 positive tests.
As of Wednesday morning 253 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Steuben County. That’s up from 229 tests as of Monday morning.
As of Wednesday morning, the Steuben County Health Department announced six patients have recovered from the COVID-19 disease. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
“We have been in communications with the patients and the Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist to identify and monitor any close contacts,” the Health Department said of those testing positive. “All close contacts have been notified at this time. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.”
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health has announced a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location at Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, but this is not for the general public. The testing is available to any individual who has symptoms associated with COVID-19 and qualifies as a healthcare worker, first responder or essential worker as defined by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order signed on April 6. The clinic will be open through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while testing supplies last. Any person seeking testing must provide qualifying proof of employment and a valid form of identification. Other restrictions may apply.
The Health Department said while Steuben County’s confirmed cases are low compared to other counties, people should be mindful of Holcomb’s executive order and adhere to the following measures:
• Stay home.
• Monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
• Wash your hands.
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For COVID-19 information and screening, please call the Cameron COVID-19 Resource Screening line 24 hours a day at 667-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.