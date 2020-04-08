High school seniors will definitely remember this year's prom — although the memory will be of them not dancing with friends, crowning kings and queens and celebrating their last year in school.
This year's prom theme across the region is coronavirus and that's meant most schools won't be hosting the senior-laden dance party.
Instead of last-minute dress shopping, getting fitted for tuxes, renting limousines or maybe scrambling to lock in a date, high schoolers will spend what would have been prom night at home.
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb, Lakeland, Eastside, Hamilton and Garrett have already called off prom.
Prairie Heights and Westview haven't made a decision yet either way.
West Noble has postponed to a later date, although that date hasn't been decided. Ditto for Fremont.
As of right now, Central Noble is the only school district with a firm date that's trying to give it a go, tentatively scheduling prom for June 20, with a promise of more details to come.
"This isn't how we wanted to end the 19/20 schools year," Central Noble Jr./Sr. High Co-Principal Shawn Hoover tweeted on Monday, "but we are doing everything in our power to celebrate w/you."
For many schools, which are closed for in-person attendance for the rest of 2019-20, that decree along with ongoing social distancing guidelines make crowded gyms and event centers and close-quarters dance floors make prom seemingly impossible to pull off right now.
Indiana is expected to have a surge in cases this month with a peak expected as soon as the middle of this month but possible as late as mid-May, when many proms would normally take place.
Even after state officials identify the peak in cases, it may be several more weeks afterward before social distancing standards are relaxed.
"I know that this is a tough pill to swallow right now, and likely feels like salt in our very fresh wounds, and for that I do want to say on behalf of all of the EN staff, that I am so sorry," East Noble prom organizer Nicollete Benedict said in an email. "With the state of things now, we just don’t have another avenue at this time. We are certainly saddened by the things we are facing letting go of this year, prom being one of those things."
But 2020 may not be the end, at least for some students.
Hamilton, the area's smallest school district, is canceling this year but school organizers said they'll be encouraging and allowing and 2020 seniors to come back next year and attend in 2021.
Angola might follow suit with an invitation to the class of 2020 to attend prom in 2021. A decision has yet to be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.