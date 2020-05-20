PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake's Memorial Day service is returning to its roots on Monday.
While the observance, sponsored by the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, has typically been held at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, it is being moved this year due to concerns about coronavirus spread.
While this year's event was originally planned to be at the school, it was later learned that the school facilities are not available for public use at this time.
The service will be held Monday on the east end of Pleasant Lake Cemetery at 10 a.m. with the Angola American Legion Post No. 31 performing the service.
There will be a keynote speaker along with Rev. George Foulk leading prayer.
Parking will be available on the cemetery's service roads.
The cemetery is located off Colleen Street, near its junction with Old U.S. 27. Many years ago, the Memorial Day service was conducted at the cemetery though it has been at the school for decades.
Pleasant Lake Lion Eric Anspaugh said he remembers when the annual service included a trip to the cemetery.
"You used to walk from the school down to the cemetery," he said. "They would do a graveside service and play taps."
