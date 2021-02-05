INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide cases of COVID-19 continue to run low and deaths have slowed substantially as the state continues to put up the best numbers its seen since October.
Positivity rates for the state were sub-5% for the third day in a row, hitting a benchmark for that metric.
Statewide, Indiana recorded 1,481 cases of COVID-19, about 1,150 fewer cases than Friday last week. Case counts have been running anywhere between 200 and 1,200 cases lower than their same-day comparisons from a week ago this week as Indiana continues seeing week-to-week drops in case numbers.
Testing was a little lower than usual on Friday at just about 30,000 total tests, but that was good enough for a positivity rate of 4.89% on the day, the third day in a row that positivity was below 5%.
Positivity below 5% is a goal for the state, as it shows robust testing turning up very few cases. Positivity had been over 15% within the last two months, but has dropped sharply as the surge in cases peaked and has quickly fallen off since.
Indiana hasn't had a consistent streak of positivity below 5% since September, prior to the late-2020 surge.
Hospitalization numbers continue to drop off, with 1,446 patients statewide in treatment for COVID-19. That's 2,000 down from the all-time high on Nov. 30 and the lowest number the state has seen since Oct. 14.
Hospitalizations were running below 1,000 patients on any given day prior to the surge starting in October and had hit as low as about 600 patients in June, so the state still has some progress to be made but has seen considerable improvement since the end of November.
For the second day in a row Indiana logged just 11 new deaths as death numbers have dropped sharply.
So far this month, the state is averaging about 27 deaths per day, which is about half of what was reported throughout the month of January.
The state death toll did jump by about 1,500 deaths on Thursday as the Indiana State Department of Health added in cases that were previously missed in the count but that were identified in an end-of-year audit of death certificates across the state.
Locally, not much has changed recently, with fewer cases being reported and no new deaths reported recently.
Steuben County added seven cases of COVID-19, DeKalb and LaGrange counties reported just three new and Noble County had only two new cases.
There were no deaths reported across the four-county area. DeKalb County has had 73 deaths in total, followed by Noble and LaGrange Counties with 70 each and Steuben County with 55.
