INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County reported a new death for the second day in a row, recording its 48th death all time.
Statewide cases continue to remain low, tracking below numbers last week as the streak of improvement stretches on.
Steuben County's 48th death occurred on Sunday, making it the 15th death the county had in January. The person who died was in their 50s, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, one in their 50s, nine have been people in their 60s, 12 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 25 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
The new death was one of 64 recorded across the state on Tuesday, as death counts are higher on Tuesdays as the state catches up with reporting from over the weekend. That followed the state logging 21 total deaths on Sunday and Monday combined.
Indiana continues to see improvement in its COVID-19 case numbers, logging 1,512 cases on Tuesday. That's down from last week's Tuesday number of 1,718 and down from the past two days, which were both over 1,700 cases.
The result came on more than 27,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 5.51%. The state has been below 10% positivity for more than three weeks now and below 7% in 13 of the last 14 days.
Statewide hospital numbers ticked up for the second straight day, rising slightly to 1,624 total patients in treatment across the state. It's the first time the state has seen two consecutive days of hospital census increases since Jan. 3-4, as the state has seen near-daily improvement in its hospital numbers.
Locally, there were small changes in case numbers as cases continue to decline statewide.
DeKalb County added 10 cases, Steuben County was up nine and Noble and LaGrange counties each added six cases.
Looking ahead to weekly county metric ratings releasing on Wednesday, all four counties are poised to at least remain in the orange, with possible improvement to the yellow.
Steuben County may be the most likely to make the jump down to yellow as its positivity rate has fallen below 10% and it was already in a lower tier for cases per capita last week.
LaGrange County could also arrive in yellow if its cases have dropped below 100 per 100,000, as its positivity remains in double digits. Noble County could also see a dip to yellow if it's case counts fall below 200 per 100,000.
DeKalb County is likely to stay orange, as its positivity is still above 10%, so even if it saw a level of improvement in its per-capita case rate, it won't be enough to push it down to yellow, yet.
