AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Each person is recovering at home, Health Department officials said. Residents are ages 15, 20, 45, 46, 66 and 93.
This brings the total cases in DeKalb County to 310.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic,” the Health Department said. “Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.”
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb Eastern school district announced a confirmed COVID case with one eighth-grade student. “Contact tracing is complete. Parents of the six students affected have been notified,” according to information shared on the school district’s mobile phone app. “If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine.”
Locally, case activity picked up a little, especially in DeKalb County where the area is seeing a recent rise in cases.
On Wednesday, the DeKalb Central school district reported that a member of its football team had tested positive for the virus, resulting in both DeKalb and Angola, its opponent last Friday, to order their teams into quarantine. As a result, the DeKalb-Garrett and Angola-Leo football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled.
Steuben County reported six cases on Wednesday. Noble County was up four cases and LaGrange County reported three new cases.
There were no new deaths were reported in the area. To date, 30 Noble County residents have died from COVID. LaGrange County has reported 11 COVID deaths. DeKalb County has four and Steuben County has three deaths.
In Wednesday’s daily report, the Indiana State Department of Health added 938 new COVID-19 cases, up from 829 the day before.
It was the highest Wednesday yet in the pandemic, with the previously high being 857 cases on May 6. The large number was also unusual in comparison to the last two Wednesdays when cases and testing plummeted in comparison to others days during the week.
That being said, the state did post strong testing numbers on Wednesday, running more than 17,000 tests, including about 11,500 Hoosiers being tested for the first time. That large testing number helped drop the positivity rate a bit to 5.39%, which is about average for the last two weeks.
The state recorded 18 deaths, continuing a trend of slightly higher-than-average deaths in recent weeks. While the average daily death count is only one per day higher in August compared to July, it’s a metric that has stalled after steady improvements during May, June and July.
