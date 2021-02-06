INDIANAPOLIS — Case counts are staying low and testing is holding strong, resulting in low positivity rates at benchmark levels.
The goal is for positivity to stay below 5% and the state has been hitting that level for the last four days, a streak Indiana hasn't seen since the end of September before cases starting surging.
On Saturday, Indiana logged 2,816 new cases of COVID-19. That was above last week's total on Saturday by about 500 — one of the few times cases have been higher than previous week comparisons.
But testing numbers were above 56,000, higher than usual, resulting in a positivity rate for the day of just 5.01%. The state had one-day positivity rates slightly below 5% the three days prior as positivity has dropped sharply. When testing is above 5%, that indicates a high rate of spread of the coronavirus.
Statewide testing numbers have dropped a bit recently, averaging about 37,000 per day so far in February compared to a monthly average of about 43,000 per day in January and about 46,000 per day in December.
But even as testing has gone done, the rate at which its picking up cases has also declined as average positivity has fallen from 12.13% across December to 8.64% over January to now just 5.07% so far in February.
Low positivity is a good indicator that COVID-19 activity has actually slowed and that lower case counts aren't simply a byproduct of greatly lowered testing.
Positivity rates in the four-county area are slightly higher than what the state has been posting recently — 5.9% in Noble County, 7.8% in Steuben County, 10.8% in LaGrange County and 11.5% in DeKalb County — but those numbers have been steadily improving after some counties were greater than 20% at the end of 2020.
Statewide hospitalization numbers continue to improve with another drop in the total number of patients to 1,399. That's the lowest since Oct. 18 and nearing "normal" numbers as the state averaging around 700-900 patients in treatment per day during summer 2020 and early fall before COVID-19 cases surged sharply.
Hospitalizations in northeast Indiana are down to 108 patients, which is the lowest since Oct. 11. That's closer to the average range the region was seeing prior to the late 2020 surge, when patient numbers would run between about 70-110 per day. Patient numbers have declined 76% since the regional peak on Dec. 1.
The state did log 67 deaths on Saturday, which is high compared to recent days, but the average daily death count for February remains lower than previous months, sitting at about 40 deaths per day. That's below January's average of 54 deaths per day, 79 deaths per day in December and 45 deaths per day in November.
There were no new deaths registered in the four-county area on Saturday.
Locally, case counts remained relatively low across the four-county area.
Noble County added 22 cases on Saturday, followed by DeKalb County with 14 cases, Steuben County at 11 new cases and LaGrange County with just two new cases.
In the weekly totals since the previous Saturday, Noble County added 95 new cases, DeKalb County was up 70 cases, Steuben County added 69 cases and LaGrange County saw just 30 new cases.
Dropping case counts and lowering positivity resulting in improvement in local color-coded county ratings, with Noble and Steuben counties dropping to yellow for "moderate" spread of the virus, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties stayed in orange for "high" spread.
Metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, which could be setting the region up for even better ratings this week.
