The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Even as the delta variant circulated the state more widely in recent days and more breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers are being reported, the incidence rate is still extremely lopsided.
COVID-19 vaccines — two-shot vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — were created with the goal of primarily preventing severe illness from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and/or causing death.
Data tracking cases since vaccine deployment largely prove that those goals have been met, with fractional rates of hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated Hoosiers.
So how do vaccinated Hoosiers match up against unvaccinated Hoosiers?
How many vaccinated?
In Indiana, just over 52% eligible Hoosiers are vaccinated against COVID-19. But eligibility only accounts for people 12 and older and doesn’t count children, who can’t receive vaccines yet because none have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for youngsters yet.
Hoosiers younger than 12 still can contract the virus and/or be hospitalized and die, although those serious impacts are very rare in children.
Indiana’s population as of the newly released 2020 Census count is 6,785,528. With just over 3 million Hoosiers 12 and older now fully vaccinated, that works out to 44.2% of all Hoosiers are vaccinated, meaning the majority of Hoosiers are still unprotected at this time.
Case breakdown
Since Jan. 1, Indiana has recorded 285,248 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
As of Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health has logged 6,740 breakthrough cases — infections occurring after a person becomes fully vaccinated.
That means of all cases this year, just 2.4% have occurred in vaccinated Hoosiers, as compared to 97.6% in unvaccinated Hoosiers.
That overall rate accounts for a long span of time, but even looking more recently amid the new surge brought on by the highly infectious delta variant, the disparity is still wide.
Since Monday, the state recorded 15,407 new cases of COVID-19, while simultaneously recording 1,417 breakthrough cases, 9.2% of this week’s total.
One caveat: The breakthrough rate for COVID-19 is likely higher than reported, as some vaccinated people who contract symptoms may not be seeking out testing on the assumption that cold- and flu-like symptoms are not COVID-19 because they should be protected.
Originally, vaccinated individuals were advised they did not need to seek out testing our quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19 and would only need testing if they became symptomatic.
Because of the highly infectious nature of the delta variant as compared to the original strain — it’s purported to two to three times more contagious than the original virus — Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box recently updated the statewide guidance that even vaccinated people should get tested if they’ve been exposed as a close contact of someone with a known infection.
The delta variant is shown to create a larger viral load, meaning that it’s more likely that a vaccinated person can become a carrier and spread it to other people compared to the original strain.
Still, even with some breakthrough infections likely missed, that number would not come close to covering the wide disparity between vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers currently being seen.
Hospitalization breakdown
According to data from the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospitalizations for the state, Indiana has had 16,548 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in 2021.
The state department of health has identified 226 individuals with breakthrough cases who have required hospitalization.
Of the total hospitalizations in the state this year, just 1.4% have been vaccinated Hoosiers, compared to 98.6% unvaccinated.
Also of note is the disparity between hospitalization rates between the two groups.
All-time, 8.1% of Hoosiers known to have contracted COVID-19 have ended up in a hospital.
For 2021, that hospitalization rate has dropped to 5.8%, helped by the fact that older Hoosiers who are more likely to suffer serious illness and therefore most likely to be hospitalized are also the state’s most highly vaccinated cohort.
As of Friday, more than 75% of Hoosiers age 65 and up are fully vaccinated, with rates as high as 83% for those in the 70-74 age group.
Among the state’s 6,740 breakthrough cases, only 3.4% have required hospitalization.
That lower hospitalization rate exists despite the fact that the state’s vaccinated population skews much older and, therefore, has a higher baseline risk for complications than the unvaccinated population which skews younger.
Health officials have noted that even when vaccinated people do suffer a breakthrough case, their symptoms generally tend to be milder than a similar person who is not vaccinated against the virus.
Deaths breakdown
Prior to the recent surge brought on by the delta variant, Indiana had almost seen deaths from COVID-19 eradicated. In mid-July, the state was averaging only two deaths per day, although that number has risen sharply recently.
Statewide deaths have plummeted in 2021 as vaccines are now protecting most of Indiana’s most vulnerable. Yet, those who are still dying from the virus are almost exclusively people who did not have immunizations.
Statewide, Indiana has recorded 5,787 deaths attributable to COVID-19 in 2021. Of those, 78 deaths have been among vaccinated patients who experienced a breakthrough case. That’s 1.3% of all deaths, meaning the other 98.7% have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Even for Hoosiers who do experience a breakthrough case, their chances of surviving are better.
The known-case death rate among unvaccinated Hoosiers so far this year is 2%, compared to 1.2% for vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough infection.
That’s even considering that most of the state’s unvaccinated population is younger, people who have always been less likely to die from the virus if contracted compared to seniors.
Of the 78 breakthrough deaths among vaccinated people in the state, 74 of them were people 65 years old and older.
With approximately 853,000 Hoosiers age 65 and up vaccinated, that’s a raw death rate of 0.0087%, about 1 in every 11,525.
For the other approximately 2.09 million vaccinated Hoosiers under 65, the breakthrough death rate is a tiny 0.00019%, or 1 in more than 522,000.
Those can be compared to a 0.2% raw death rate for the total Indiana population as a whole since the start of the pandemic, or 1 in every 495 Hoosiers.
Data sources: Cases, deaths, vaccine numbers and breakthrough information gathered from the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine and dashboard vaccine, both located at coronavirus.in.gov. Hospitalization data was sourced from the Regenstrief Institute at regenstrief.org/covid-dashboard.
