INDIANAPOLIS — Since Indiana's stay-at-home order went into effect March 25, traffic on state highways and interstates has declined 40% or more.
It's another sign that Hoosiers are doing a good job staying at home, as well as a sign that many people are either working from home or on furlough with nowhere to go.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was "proud of Hoosiers" for the job they've done so far abiding his hunker down order, but warned using a basketball analogy that Indiana is just in the first quarter of the game against coronavirus.
A New York Times data analysis of cell phone location data showed that most Indiana counties had significantly decreased their travel, especially compared to states without stay-at-home orders where travel had only slightly reduced or barely changed at all.
The Indiana Department of Transportation had also been recording traffic counts and modeling them to get a picture of Hoosier traffic. When compiled and compared to the week of March 2-8 — the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6 — Indiana traffic has been in decline since and hit major decreases after the state's stay-at-home order went into effect.
From March 9-16, traffic was about the same before dropping off right around the start of the next work week. As coronavirus information became more widespread, traffic counts then fell off about 9% to 28% as of March 23, the date Holcomb announced a statewide stay-at-home order.
When that order took effect March 25, traffic was down more than 30% compared to the base week and has since hit a lowest mark down 55% versus normal as of Sunday April 5.
The Indiana model is based on a sample of different road types primarily in and around central Indiana — the part of the state most seriously hit by COVID-19 so far, but INDOT Spokesman Scott Manning said the selection of roads is meant to be representative of the state as a whole.
Specific information for interstates and highways in northeast Indiana aren't available.
"We are sampling a mix of interstates, state highways, U.S. routes, and local roads," Manning said. "These locations are selected to create a mix that would be representative of what we would see across the state."
The reduction in traffic is indicative that people simply aren't traveling. Traffic has been down during the week as many commuters may now be working from home or furloughed from jobs, but the numbers dip most dramatically on Saturdays and Sundays, suggesting travel for weekend leisure activities is way, way down.
The reduction in traffic has presented some positives, but also a few negatives.
On Wednesday, Indiana state Emergency Medical Services director Dr. Michael Kaufman noted that ambulance runs for traffic accidents are down significantly, a sign that fewer people are on the roads.
For INDOT crews and other construction workers out, the reduced traffic creates slightly safer work zone conditions. But while traffic volume is an improved metric, Manning said less traffic has created an issue with driver speeds in some cases.
"In terms of worker safety, reduced traffic can potentially create safer conditions, and in some cases, it allows crews to complete work more quickly," Manning said. "However, something we’re watching very closely is travel speeds. Unfortunately, with traffic greatly reduced, we are seeing some troubling increases in average vehicle speeds which is detrimental to worker safety. We are regularly reminding motorists and working with law enforcement to remind drivers that less traffic is not an invitation to ignore posted speed limits."
One negative statewide impact of the reduction in travel is financial.
Road work is primarily funded by money raised through gasoline taxes, and with fewer people traveling and less gas being purchased, the state is expected to take a blow to revenue this year.
Gas taxes are used to fund regular maintenance operations but also have been devoted to special programs like the Community Crossings grant program that's been in effect since 2017 and has offered up to $1 million matching grants every year for communities to do road work.
Just this week, Noble County, Ashley, Angola, Clear Lake and Avilla were awarded a combined $3.82 million in Community Crossings grants.
Jennifer Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer, said the county was hoping to apply for a Community Crossings grant in the July call for applications. "Hopefully they will have one," she said.
How much of a loss INDOT will take depends on how long coronavirus restrictions last and whether travel bounces back fairly quickly when the state reopens to normal business.
"We don’t fully know the budgetary impact for INDOT yet because it will largely depend on how long restrictions stay in place and travel remains reduced. Once the revenue picture comes into focus, we will do an in-depth analysis of our long-term program to see what adjustments need to be made. Our finance team is not anticipating any significant short-term impacts," Manning said.
