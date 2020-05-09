ELKHART—In just the few short months since the coronavirus pandemic struck Indiana, the United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties raised and distributed more than $500,000 to help fund local Covid-19 relief. But the demand for this kind of help is greater than many people image.
To help offset many of the economic issues the economic shutdown has brought, United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties announced it has officially received a promised $1.5 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways.
“To my knowledge, this is the largest single grant we’ve ever received,” said Bill Rieth, president and CEO of the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
These funds will be used to directly support programs that serve families affected by COVID-19. Significant funds from the grant will be used to boost United Way’s current response efforts, including the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and the Good Samaritan Fund, a partnership with the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The grant will also be used to develop new programs to assist working families as they recover from the economic impact caused by the pandemic.
“United Way of Elkhart and Lagrange Counties is so very grateful for what this grant will do for our communities. Even before this crisis, we knew that one in four families in our counties were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire,” said United Way Board Chair, Shannon Klein. “Thanks to the generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with both the immediate impacts of COVID-19 and long-term recovery.”
Rieth said the grant was released knowing recovery from the economic hardships created virus will not be corrected overnight.
“The wonderful thing about the way this grant was written is it is both for the immediate relief work, but also for long term recovery, Rieth said. We can continue to use this funds through 2021 to help with the long term recovery.”
United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties will use the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant to meet basic needs and to address other critical issues as they arise. Nonprofit organizations on the frontline responding to the COVID-19 crisis are encouraged to apply for grants through the two existing funds. Elkhart County nonprofits can apply for a grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund via United Way or the Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s website. LaGrange County nonprofits can apply for funds from the Good Samaritan Fund at the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s website.
