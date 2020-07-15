ANGOLA — The greater Angola community has gone the extra mile in helping welcome back returning and new international students at Trine University.
With the COVID-19 pandemic not relenting, students who had not been in the United States until now or are returning have had to quarantine as they arrive in Angola.
Without food service operational at the university, the students have been treated to an outpouring of support from the community's families, churches and businesses who are providing meals.
Students have been receiving or will receive two home-cooked meals a day, lunch and dinner, everyday upon their return. Meals are individually packaged and delivered because of the quarantines that confine the students to their villas or apartments.
And the meals have been over the top, said Mari McHenry, director of International Community Services at Trine.
"I was like, these families really know how to show love. And they may never meet (the students)," McHenry said. "It's been such a cool experience."
Many of the people packing the meals are providing not only the basics, but special desserts, beverages, extra bottled water and some occasional gifts. Knowing the students are far away from their families, the adoptive parents and families will include notes of encouragement, perhaps Bible verses and other niceties.
When school shut down this spring when the pandemic put a firm grip on the country, people in the community helped out with meals a couple days a week. Then, because the students had been on campus, they had more freedom of movement. There are many students who have been in the community or at least the United States over the summer, so they don't have to quarantine.
Now, with new and returning students coming from foreign countries, they have federal quarantine guidelines they must adhere to. They can't run to the grocery or to a convenience store to grab something to throw into the microwave. A run through the drive-through at McDonald's is out.
"We are partnering with churches and local businesses. We're saying 'welcome back.'"
Consequently, the community has come together to support the international student body at Trine as it quarantines and awaits the opening of classes in August.
"We will have about a dozen international students who will arrive on campus and will have to quarantine for 14 days between now and Aug. 5. Campus food service is not currently open," said James Tew, Trine spokesman.
And that's where the community has stepped to the plate (pun intended) to make sure the students are well fed until the time that Bon Appetite food service reopens for the year.
"Oh, my gosh, it has been just amazing," McHenry said. "Yes, absolutely."
As the time drew near for International Community Service to start welcoming students back to campus, there was a concern about how to make sure the students in quarantine would be fed. And there have been concerns about finances because of the impact COVID-19 has had on economies across the globe.
"There are some of the students not only facing the isolation of being in the United States, but their families are being financially challenged by the pandemic," McHenry said.
Trine's International Services used its experience from the spring to reach out to contacts in the community to see if assistance could be provided. And the response has been overwhelming, McHenry said.
Let's just say the folks in the community have been giving Bon Appetite a run for its money when it comes to producing great, nutritious meals the campus food service is known for.
Trine's Office of International Services is partnering with local businesses and churches to provide lunches and dinners for international students. Churches such as Fairview Missionary Church and Holy Family Episcopal Church also provided meals during the spring semester and summer as needed, usually twice a week. Now, with the quarantines, meals are needed daily.
Churches and businesses that are partnering to provide meals include First Congregational United Church of Christ, Sutton’s Deli, Life Changing Church, Holy Family Episcopal, Lakeside Farm Market and Fairview Missionary.
"As we all know COVID-19 is causing lots of constraints. It is also providing some unique opportunities to serve in our community," said Erin Johnson, a member of the missions team at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Johnson and her team sent an email to church members Tuesday seeking volunteers for the effort. The church will be providing lunch and dinner for all of the students over the next three Tuesdays.
The various organizations split up the days for which they provide meals for the students.
The students have been appreciative, McHenry said. And they haven't been shy about bragging about how good they have it with friends and siblings.
Some of the students have been sharing images of their culinary largess on social media and in emails and texts with siblings and friends from abroad who are attending other institutions of higher learning in the United States. As McHenry said, the Trine international students have it pretty good, and they are making sure their peers and siblings know.
Historically, Angola has been known to step to the plate in times of crises and help out total strangers. This is yet another one of those times, even though it is being spread out over weeks instead of hours.
"I just feel so honored to be part of one of those (events)," McHenry said. "I am so proud to call this my home."
