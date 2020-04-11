SHIPSHEWANA — After being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and forced to vacate dozens of show dates, the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana has announced a revised schedule of show dates for many of those artists whose shows were affected.
Blue Gate has released a list of rescheduled dates for performances postponed by the pandemic, including comedy superstar Jeff Foxworthy who had been scheduled to appear in two shows at the new Shipshewana center in mid-March. Those shows have rescheduled for August 8.
Night Ranger, originally scheduled for March 14, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31.
Anthem Lights has been rescheduled to July 24, The Bellamy Brothers show is now scheduled for August 27, and the Postmodern Jukbox show has been moved to September 18.
The John Conlee show has been moved to August 13, Celtic Woman to April 8, 20201, Michael W. Smith to Oct. 9, Six to August 22, Booth Brothers to Oct.20 and Oct 21, Doug Church to Oct. 14, Three Dog Night to Oct. 23, Golden Boys to July 9, and the Mavericks are now scheduled to appear in Shipshewana on Sept. 23.
Shows by Browns Celtic, Stolen, Hank and Honkey Tonk, Baby Boomer, Glen Cambel, and Down East Boys have been canceled.
A show starring Martina McBride has yet to be rescheduled but the Blue Gate estimated that show to be slated for sometime in August.
