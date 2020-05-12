TOPEKA— The town of Topeka and the Topeka Chamber of Commence announced they have decided to cancel the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
The town made the announcement Friday on each organization’s Facebook page.
The event’s sponsor, the chamber, said in its Facebook post that the decision to cancel the annual celebration was not made lightly. It said the organization has no way of knowing whether LaGrange County will be considered in Stage 5 of the plan to reopen to the state by the time July 4 arrives. Stage 5 is the part of the governor’s plan to reopen Indiana that would allow large gatherings, and it depends on how effective efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus have gone locally.
The chamber also points out that in order to host the annual event, it would be required to make down payments for events to be booked for the celebration, money that would be lost if the celebration is canceled at a later date.
“We are just as disappointed as you are, and these are incredibly difficult decisions to make,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “We are doing our best to make informed decisions with our community in mind.”
