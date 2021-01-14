ANGOLA — Angola High School will be holding freshman orientation for members of the Class of 2025 on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following precautions have been put in place:
• Only the student and one parent or guardian will be admitted.
• Participants will be expected to wear a mask and seating will be distanced in the venue.
• Students with last names beginning with A-L should enter Door 1, the main entrance, and report to the auditorium for a 6 p.m. start time. Participants will exit through Door 1 at the end of the program.
• Students with last names beginning with M-Z should enter Door 21, the gym entrance, and report to the gymnasium for a 6:30 p.m. start time. Participants will exit through Door 21 at the end of the program.
• Students and parents who need to attend virtually can do so through Google Meet using the information that was sent home to each family.
Questions about the program can be directed to Angola High School counselors by calling 665-2186.
