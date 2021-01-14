Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.