AUBURN — Although DeKalb County has seen some outbreaks among younger people and some early indicators that coronavirus is already in school buildings, the impact of COVID-19 on DeKalb County remains relatively low.
As Friday, DeKalb County has 275 recorded cases of COVID-19, second-lowest total in the four-county area of northeast Indiana.
In total, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties have combined for 1,832 overall cases, about 2.17% of the state’s total cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down DeKalb County’s case count by ZIP code, no area of the county has yet seen more than 1% of its population infected by COVID-19.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 232 total cases in DeKalb County, constituting about 87% of the county’s current total.
The Auburn area ZIP, 46706, currently has the county’s most cases and highest per-capita rate at 129 cases and 0.69% of that ZIP code’s population.
Butler is close behind in terms of per-capita rate, with 33 cases and a 0.65% per-capita infection rate for the 46721 ZIP.
After that, Garrett’s 46738 has had 45 cases, 0.57% of its population; the Waterloo 46793 ZIP has had 20 cases, 0.47%; and the St. Joe 46785 ZIP has recorded five cases, 0.32% of its population.
The Corunna-area 46730 ZIP code still has its data suppressed by the state, indicating that there are fewer than five cases of the virus identified in residents all-time.
Neighboring Steuben County ZIP codes to the north all also have fewer than 1% per capita rates, while to the west, Kendallville and Avilla areas in Noble County are over 1% all-time, but LaOtto has had few cases; and northern Allen County ZIPs bordering DeKalb also have sub-1% rates.
Regionally, the Ligonier area continues to have the highest per-capita rate at 3.11%. Health officials in Noble County have previously said spread among Amish and Hispanic families in the area have been more prevalent when compared to other demographic groups.
DeKalb County has had only four deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, with a seven-day average test positivity rate of 8.6% as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.