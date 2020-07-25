FREMONT — This year there were so many things lost for the Fremont High School graduating class of 2020.
Beyond the reminders everywhere Saturday at the Max Mitchell Sports Complex, where social distancing was the rule of the day on the football field for graduation exercises that were more than a month tardy, there was sadness and yet much joy for a class that had nearly the last four months of its senior stripped away by a pandemic that has gripped the world.
At least this class of Eagles didn’t lose its commencement in a year where so many things high school seniors are supposed to do were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As athletes, we lost our final moments as a team. As students, we lost our final goodbyes to Fremont High School. But most importantly, we lost time, time that was supposed to be spent together. Time that was supposed to be used for our last moments together as Fremont Eagles,” said Class President Grace Schmucker. “However, one thing remained constant, us. We held each other up. We helped one another stay strong as we watched each other and everything we’ve ever dreamed of since we were kids be stripped away from us, last games, last days, last finals and those final days in those Fremont hallways.”
The class stuck together, Schmucker said, pulled each other along, albeit from a distance.
Through all the heartache, the class was together once again, thanks to the work of the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff to put a final touch on a lost year at Fremont High School, which was graduating its 115th class on Saturday.
Schmucker thanked the school’s leadership in order to make sure it “was together one last time.”
This class that was born post-9/11 didn’t get to enjoy a commencement like most others at Fremont. There was no band, the crowd size was limited and the traditional ringing of the school bell out in front of the building didn’t occur.
“It’s different and I wish there could more people, but it’s nice having it outside,” said graduate Amber Smith.
Nonetheless, there was cause for celebration.
“I think it’s really different, but I’m glad we’re having it,” graduate Dylan Palmer said prior to the start of the ceremony. “I’m glad to be here.”
This year’s class was led by Valedictorian Ava Eisinger and Salutatorian Olivia Dornbush.
