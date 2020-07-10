KENDALLVILLE — Noble County school superintendents delivered an address together about school reopenings next month, although specifics about how and what that looks like were promised for a later date.
East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson, Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff, West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast and Smith-Green Superintendent Daniel Hile joined together for a short, 2-minute video to talk generally about schools getting back in session.
After a short introduction by Linson, the video opened with a little appreciation for all students and families have been through so far.
“We are proud of how our students, staff and families have handled the challenges of this uncertain time with strength and grace. We are so appreciative of your incredible efforts and support this past school year,” Hile said.
Mast delivered the next part of the address, explaining that each school district’s reopening plan will be shaped to try to meet the guidelines and best practices put down by both state and local authorities.
“Our main focus is the health and safety of our students and staff. Therefore, all reopening plans and procedures will follow the guidance of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Noble County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education,” Mast said.
Gaff noted that schools will be offering multiple learning options to best suit students and their families, which may blend both in-person and digital instruction throughout the year.
“Plans for reopening will include both face-to-face and remote learning options to best serve the needs of every student and their family. The nature of these plans will remain fluid and subject to change,” Gaff said.
Linson then stepped forward to state that, while school plans aren’t finalized yet, the districts will be providing more information in the coming weeks about topics including self-monitoring for symptoms, cleaning and sanitation, use of face masks and effectiveness, social distancing guidelines, identifying new cases and tracing cases to their source, and athletic and extracurricular procedures.
“A comprehensive update will be provided once each district’s reopening plan is complete and has been reviewed by our county department of health officials,” Linson said.Earlier surveys delivered to parents about back-to-school procedures showed many families prefer a return to “normal” in-person classes over at-home, e-learning days. However, when the topic of face masks was introduced, close to half of Central Noble parents surveyed weren’t in favor of mask use.
Schools have been under increasing pressure from national sources including President Donald Trump and northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was pushing for legislation to strip districts of funding if they don’t reopen in fall.
Indiana leaders have had a much less forceful tone on school reopenings, with officials including Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box stating they’d like districts to make individualized decisions that work best for their students, while the state will aim to support public schools in whatever route they choose.This week, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced it was providing personal protective equipment including reusable masks for students and disposable masks for adults, and hand sanitizer to hundreds of school districts around the state to help with reopening.
Schools are scheduled to open in about a month and superintendents will be putting the finishing touches on reopening procedures over the next few weeks.
“On behalf of all the school districts in Noble County, we are all anxious to welcome your children back into our schools in a few short weeks,” Linson closed.
