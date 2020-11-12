ANGOLA — The pandemic may have stopped the in-person Ebbie Awards for the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, but that doesn’t mean winners weren’t selected.
The annual award ceremony, traditionally held in the first quarter of the year, was unable to be held due to the pandemic. This week, the chamber announced the following winners:
• New Business of the Year: Wingate by Wyndham Hotel
• Established Business of the Year: Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Emerging Leader of the Year “Under 40”: Isaac Lee, Steuben County Economic Development Corporation
• Seasoned Business Professional of the Year “Over 40”: Libby Hysong, Libby’s
• Best Individual Contribution to the Community: Chuck Sheets
• Best Business Contribution to the Community: Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair
• Customer Service Excellence: Angola Dairy Queen
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Candace Smith, VanDyk Mortgage Corporation
• Non-profit Organization of the Year: Steuben County Council on Aging/Star Transportation
• Young Professionals Network Member of the Year: Jessica Brodock, Steuben County United Way
Dubbed the Ebbie Awards, these Excellence in Business Accolades acknowledge the professionals that set the bar in their respective categories, as determined by community member votes.
Chamber member businesses are nominated by their peers, earning them recognition and prestige for their great contributions to their customers, the community, and the Chamber itself. Information will soon be released to members asking for nominations for 2020 with the hope that we will be able to celebrate with an in-person event during the first quarter of 2021.
Event sponsors for this year’s awards were Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Miller Poultry.
For more information about the Angola Chamber go to AngolaChamber.org or call 665-3512.
