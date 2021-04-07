ALBION — With spring breakers out and about this month, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff wants to take a little more time than the state before easing back on COVID-19 restrictions.
That being said, he won't be imposing a county mask mandate, but strongly encourages Noble County residents to keep their noses and mouths covered voluntarily.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb rolled back some of the state's COVID-19 precautions as of Tuesday, downgrading the state's mask mandate to a mask advisory and removing automatic triggers on gathering sizes in counties based on their weekly color-coded rating, leaving that decision instead up to local units.
With the ball thrown back to localities to take the reins again, Noble County's health officer said he wants to take another month to monitor the situation before pulling back, as there's been some upticks in local COVID-19 activity recently.
Noble County's weekly color rating increased from blue, the best rating representing low spread of the virus, to yellow, indicating moderate spread, this week.
That increase isn't just a local impact, as Indiana as a whole has seen a recent increase as cases, positivity and hospitalizations have all ticked up recently. The increases have been modest at this point, but they've reversed nearly three months of consistent decreases since the start of 2021.
"We're starting to see an increase in positive cases and evidence of local spread especially in congregate spaces like churches," Gaff said. "We know that at least one variant has been detected in Noble County, which is associated with increase communicability, it makes it more contagious and more likely to spread. And we're seeing there are both here and nationwide more young people that are positive and some degree of increased hospitalizations."
Gaff also noted that all three Noble County schools are on spring break this week and that many families may be traveling, so there's a risk that they could bring back COVID-19 to the community. Health officials have seen spikes in cases in places like Florida recently, where many vacationers travel at this time.
As such, Gaff said he wants to take this month to see whether COVID-19 activity is going to rise significantly, or if there may be a small uptick but it holds steady.
Therefore, the Noble County Health Department will continue to follow the previous county-based guidelines on gatherings based on the color code.
In yellow this week, that means gatherings will be capped at up to 100 people or up to 50% of total capacity with a safety plan approved by the health department. If the county returns to blue rating — and stays there for two weeks — that could loosen to 250 people or up to 100% capacity.
As for the mask mandate, Gaff said he won't impose a local order, but still strongly encourages people to mask up in public spaces, especially those who haven't been vaccinated yet.
"I am not planning on trying to create a mask mandate beyond what the recommendation of the governor is — to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene — and to not loosen up any guidelines that have been established or practices that were established over these last couple months," Gaff said. "I think that a mandate from me is only going to create conflict and not effectively alter the activity the people most in need of altering."
Local businesses and organizations can still require patrons to wear masks inside their facilities, which will be up to their staff to police and enforce among visitors.
Gaff notes he plans to stay this course for now and re-evaluate as of May 1.
"If things are going well and there is not a resurgence of the virus by May 1 I'll feel more comfortable simply ensuring vaccinations are available," Gaff said. "If we have a resurgence, however, then we'll have to rethink how we'll respond to this effectively."
The Noble County Health Department continues to offer vaccinations to residents at the Noble County Public Library main branch in Albion and Gaff continues to encourage all residents to take the vaccine, if able.
Vaccinations haven't slowed down and Noble County has continued to utilize all of its weekly supply, so there's no lull in demand at this time.
As vaccines have opened up to all Hoosiers 16 and older — 16- and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine which is not given at the Noble County clinic — Gaff said the clinic is seeing progressively younger people showing up for their shots, which has been encouraging.
"We're seeing younger and younger people coming ... we are seeing people that are 18 and above on a regular basis," he said. "We're getting uptake from younger people and I'm hoping that they take this seriously. Even though they're less likely to get any of the serious illness with this, they certainly can spread it to others. So the more people we get vaccinated the better chance we have of being able to suppress this pandemic and get back to normal life."
