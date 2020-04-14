AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has rescheduled its 2020 Power of the Purse event for Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Tickets are still available and may be purchased by credit or debit card over the phone by contacting Dawn Mason at 668-5965. All previously purchased event tickets will be honored.
The last day to purchase event tickets will be Friday, Aug. 28. All packed purses or other donated items are also requested to be turned in to the United Way office by that date.
United Way of DeKalb County said it encourages all to participate in this event, as the funds raised will be crucial to building the community back up after the COVID-19 pandemic.
People may contact Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org with any questions.
