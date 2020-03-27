LAGRANGE — Two people — a husband and wife — have tested positive for the coronavirus, making them LaGrange County’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The LaGrange County Health Department made the announcement Friday morning.
According to Dr. Thomas Pechin, the LaGrange County health officer, health department staff is working closely with these cases and continue to monitor the couple to ensure all infection control protocols are being followed.
The health department reports that the two have been self-isolating at home for more than a week with no additional close contact reported. They are husband and wife that recently traveled overseas and returned home early this month. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
LaGrange County follows Noble County, which had a patient test positive on March 8, and DeKalb County, which had a DeKalb Central staff member test positive on Tuesday.
Early reports Friday are also indicating that Steuben County may have its first positive case, although that northeasternmost county was not included on Friday's Indiana State Department of Health update.
The coronavirus is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing or by close personal contact such as shaking hands.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration earlier this month that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The governor also ordered Hoosiers to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
The order remains in effect through April 7.
The Center for Disease Control does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. A facemask should only be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
The LaGrange County Health Department said it will provide updates as new information becomes available on its website, lagrangecountyhealth.com. Visit coronavirus.IN.gov for the state’s most up-to-date information.
