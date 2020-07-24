AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients are ages 11, 13, 14 and 60. All are recovering at home, a news release said.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 195 cases, with 18 in the past four days. Of those 18 new patients, nine are between the ages of 8 and 18.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 183 patients is 42 years. Only 40 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State cases set record
On Friday, Indiana reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Indiana added 996 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday's report, topping the previous all-time high of 949 cases set back on April 27.
The new single-day record didn't come out of the blue, however, as it represented the third time cases rose above 900 in the last six days.
The new record came on the day of the second-highest number of tests ever, at 12,466, but still represented an increase in the positivity rate from recent days at 7.99%.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers have been on the increase since the end of June, when cases, positivity and hospitalizations all hit all-time low points. That trend changed, and the state recently has seen sharply rising numbers of cases similar to the early days of the pandemic, while hospitalizations have ticked up about 200 over previous numbers.
New deaths remains about the only metric that hasn't take a definitive turn upward. On Friday, the state reported only four new deaths, although that followed three straight days of double-digit death counts, uncharacteristic of recent weeks.
State health officials warned that deaths are a "lagging indicator," suggesting they typically follow a week or two after rises in new infections and hospitalizations.
One trend in new infections is that more young people are testing positive, but younger Hoosiers usually recover and have death rates sub-1%.
Indiana has gained control over nursing home outbreaks, which is where the state has seen more than half of its total deaths so far in the pandemic. As efforts to keep the virus out of of those communal settings have worked, Indiana's death rate has fallen substantially.
State officials express concerns that more transmission in the general population increases the risk of the virus re-entering congregate facilities such as nursing homes, jails and state prisons, where they can spread quickly.
In late June, Indiana was averaging as few as 350 new cases per day, but the state's seven-day moving average has now climbed to 830.
The state's hospital census also continues to run high. Once at a low point of 595 patients on June 26, the most recent number shows 850 people in care.
Rising cases, positivity and hospitalizations were reasons Gov. Eric Holcomb first decided to slow, then pause the state's reopening, and the continued rise in the numbers led the governor to announced a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect Monday.
Locally, cases have started to rise in the four-county area. Steuben County added 13 cases Friday. Noble and LaGrange counties, which each have had about three times as many cases as their eastern neighbors all-time, had increases of three and four cases, respectively.
No new deaths have been reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 28 overall, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
