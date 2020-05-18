PLEASANT LAKE — Fireworks will be shot off as planned in Pleasant Lake on Aug. 8.
The remainder of the events annually held during Pleasant Lake Days will be canceled due to the ongoing threat of the spread of coronavirus.
"The tough decision has been made to cancel the Pleasant Lake celebration," said a news release provided by the organizers of the event, which would have been held the evening of Friday, Aug. 7 and all day on Saturday, Aug. 8.
"It takes a lot of planning and preparation ahead of time to make it happen with many volunteers," said the release. "It would put hundreds of people in close proximity to each other, increasing the risk and possibility of the virus spreading to all who attend."
Indiana's Back on Track schedule to ease out of a state shutdown to prevent the virus spread will be completed in early July. However, other community events planned this summer have been canceled out of caution and concern for people's welfare, including Orland's Vermont Settlement Festival the last weekend of July.
While the Pleasant Lake bike and pet parade and activities at the park will not be held, fireworks are still planned at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Pleasant Lake Days is organized by local volunteers on the Pleasant Lake Days Committee as well as the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, Mount Zion United Methodist Church and Steuben Township Volunteer Fire Department.
"Plan to come and celebrate Pleasant Lake Days next year in 2021," says the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.