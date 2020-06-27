LAGRANGE — After being forced to shut down because of the coronavirus, the LaGrange County Public Library system will once again resume its curbside service starting Monday.
Patrons may access the library system’s digital catalog online, lagrange.lib.in.us, to reserve titles. They also can call the individual branch libraries to reserve those materials. Library patrons must have a valid library card in order to use the service.
Users will be notified by library staff when their order is ready for pick-up. The library asked that patrons call ahead when picking up materials.
Also note that regular due dates on materials and fines for overdue items will also resume at this time. When items are returned to the library, they will be quarantined for 72 hours before being sanitized and returned to the shelves.
As a service to our patrons, new library cards can be issued and existing cards renewed by phone during this temporary shut-down.
Digital resources including eBooks, audio books, movies and music can be accessed by patrons using the library’s website.
In addition, free internet access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the Library parking lots using the library’s Wi-Fi system.
Children’s Story Time with Miss Brittany will continue on the LaGrange County Public Library Facebook page. All other library programs are canceled, and the Bookmobile will not resume service, until further notice.
To use the curbside services, call the LaGrange library at 463-2841. Patron can call the Shipshewana library at 768-7444, and the Topeka library at 593-3030.
