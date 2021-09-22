INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County has hit a red rating representing very high spread of COVID-19 in this week's county COVID-19 spread metrics.
Overall, statewide ratings worsened a little compared to last week even though statewide COVID-19 activity appears to have peaked and dropped off a little bit.
Weekly ratings do represent activity from the week prior and, when cases are very high as they still are, are more influenced by changes in positivity rate than anything else, which would account for worsening ratings in some areas despite the state seeing an overall reduction in new infections.
Currently, 91 of 92 counties are at the highest level for per-capita cases counts, exceeding 200 per 100,000 residents, so red ratings are entirely driven by whether positivity is over 15%.
In total, 25 counties were rated red this week, representing very high spread of COVID-19, an increase from 22 counties last week.
With the rise in red counties, the number of orange counties, representing high spread, dropped from 69 to 66. Once again, only one county remains in yellow for moderate spread and zero counties were rated blue for low spread.
Locally, LaGrange County ticked up to the worst rating as it saw worsening in both metrics, but specifically a sharp increase in positivity rate to trigger the new rating.
Cases rose to 267 per 100,000, up from 224 per 100,000 last week, but positivity jumped from 11.97% to 16.01% to toss the county into the red.
Counties hit a red rating when their cases exceed 200 per 100,000 and positivity rises above 15%.
It's the first time LaGrange County has been rated red since the week of Jan. 13. LaGrange County spent nine of 10 weeks in red between November 2020 and January 2021.
Elsewhere, the rest of the region remained painted in orange like most of the rest of the state.
Noble County saw an uptick in cases on the week, rising to 500 per 100,000 from 423 last week. Positivity was nearly unchanged at 12.33% compared to 12.31% last week.
DeKalb County is teetering close to a red rating this week, with cases down a little but positivity up again. Cases fell to 404 per 100,000 from 446 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity ticked up again to 14.11% from 13.45% last week.
Steuben County saw a large increase in cases, but positivity was down. Cases ticked up to 468 per 100,000 from 346 per 100,000 last week, but positivity dropped to 8.83% from 9.16% last week, making it one of only 15 counties statewide with positivity under 10%.
Overall, Indiana is slowly coming off a peak of the delta-driven surge that has been occurring across the state throughout July and August.
After peaking above 4,000 cases per day average, activity has dropped to about 3,300 new cases per day more recently. Hospitalizations have come down from a recent high of almost 2,700 patients total in care for COVID-19 to 2,436 as of Tuesday.
Average daily death counts remain high at about 41 Hoosiers dying from COVID-19 per day, but deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move after other metrics start improving.
About 56% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, a percentage that has been very slowly increasing as the surge in new activity didn't spawn any significant increase in new vaccinations.
Vaccination rates in the four-county area are significantly lower, 10 percentage points or more behind Indiana as a whole.
More than 80% of new cases being diagnosed weekly are among unvaccinated Hoosiers, while more than 90% of new hospitalizations and deaths are people who were not immunized.
