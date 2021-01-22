INDIANAPOLIS — About 3,000 more residents in the four-county area have received a COVID-19 vaccine since last week as counties continue to work to get shots in arms.
As of Friday afternoon, 7,705 residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties had received at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Within that group, 1,649 people have also received their second shot, marking them as fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
That's an increase of 2,964 residents from last Friday, with the number of full-vaccinated individuals rising by 668.
With approximately 165,000 residents in the four-county area, this week's total represents about 4.7% of the local population that has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Right now, health care workers, first responders such as police, fire and EMS and those 70 years old or older can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up.
Other groups are not yet eligible.
The state has already announced that people in their 60s will be the next eligible group, but signups have not opened for those Hoosiers yet. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted Wednesday that there is no time line at this point for those in their 60s and the date will be determined by vaccine availability and vaccination rates among other currently eligible groups.
Indiana has not made any decisions on who will be able to get the vaccine after those 60-plus. It’s likely the general public won’t be eligible until spring or summer, depending on the supply of vaccines going forward.
Vaccine clinics in all four counties have continued operating this past week, with Steuben County at the county event center, DeKalb County at the fairgrounds, Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
LaGrange County moved into its new location at the LaGrange County Public Library branch in LaGrange at the beginning of the week after previously distributing vaccines at the health department office across from the hospital.
Steuben County leads the region in vaccines with 2,740 people inoculated, ahead of DeKalb County at 2,029, Noble County at 1,790 and LaGrange County at 1,146 doses given.
Despite having the smallest population in the region, Steuben County has taken a lead on the other counties in part because it's clinic at the Steuben County Event Center had opened in mid-December as a regional site for vaccinating medical workers.
Although that site had been vaccinating people from around the region, vaccine clinics also maintain a waiting list of local people to get shots if there are any doses remaining at the end of the day in order to ensure none are wasted. Those doses go to eligible people who are local, meaning Steuben County was likely getting at least some extra people vaccinated before other sites even set up.
The clinic in Steuben reported earlier this week that it had vaccinated more than 4,000 people total since opening in December, meaning numerous other regional people have been served there.
The jump start also allowed Steuben County to start off getting larger numbers of vaccine shipments per week. Other local counties were only getting about 100 vaccines in their initial shipments, although the weekly allotment had increased since to around 500 doses per week for counties.
State leaders and local health officials have stressed that they are giving out all the vaccines they receive as quickly as possible. Indiana is not holding doses in reserve and is divvying up doses to its counties as quickly as it receives them.
Right now the state is still receiving about 78,000 vaccines per week and that allotment had not changed. State leaders are hoping that Indiana will receive a larger apportionment in coming weeks, which will then allow it to more quickly expand eligibility to more Hoosiers.
Statewide, 362,452 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 87,506 fully vaccinated.
That first-shot total represents about 5.4% of the total population, so northeast Indiana is still trailing behind the statewide average a bit.
