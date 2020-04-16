ANGOLA — Angie Beer-Walker of Angola decided to pick up some extra cash by being a personal shopper through Shipt, one of two national shopping services operating in northeast Indiana not quite a year ago.
For Samantha Barth, she returned to Steuben County from Florida to be with her ailing mother. Barth was working as a Shipt shopper in the Sunshine State and basically transferred to work in Steuben County and be with her mother.
“I liked the fact that I could continuously keep working,” Barth said.
Both women are among the people who are shopping for others, for either Shipt or Instacart, two shopping services that are available in most northeast Indiana counties though deliveries aren’t available for all zip codes.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s hit the country, Beer-Walker and Barth both are working full time shopping for others. That goes for all 11 of the women who are personal shoppers through Shipt working in Steuben County, which operates at Meijer and CVS. Larger communities offer shopping services in multiple stores.
“We’ve all been so overwhelmed with orders,” Beer-Walker said. “I could fill my day every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.” Those hours reflect the time that Meijer is open during the pandemic, otherwise, with orders backed up, the Shipt shoppers could literally work 24 hours a day.
In a nutshell, people wanting to use the services download an app or set up their accounts via a computer. They sign up for a membership and either pay a membership fee or pay per shopping trip, depending on the service. Members shop either through the app or on their computers.
The order is put out for the shoppers who then vie for the gig, much like the way Uber works.
The shopper then goes about filling an order, possibly texting the customer about substitutions and the like, particularly now when some items tend to fly off the shelves during the pandemic. Payment is handled through the app or shopping service website.
Instacart offers service to Aldi, Meijer and CVS in Steuben County. Not all zip codes are serviced, however. Shipt does not offer service to Auburn, Kendallville or LaGrange. Instacart offers service to Auburn (Aldi, Kroger and CVS) and Kendallville (Kroger and CVS).
When Beer-Walker started shopping through Shipt, it was mainly during the summer season when the bulk of the customers were seasonal lake residents and visitors. The fall and winter was not very busy at all, she said. Now it has shifted into full gear due to COVID-19.
“It was just a great side hustle. You could pick up work when you needed it,” Beer-Walker said. “The biggest thing I like is the flexibility. Where else can you say, ‘I think I’m only going to work a couple hours today.’”
COVID-19 has given Shipt workers an additional altruistic purpose. They are on the front lines and people can stay home and not go out and possibly expose themselves to the virus.
“It makes me happy because it means people are doing what they should be, they’re staying at home,” Beer-Walker said. “Most people are just thankful that we’re out thee. It allows them to stay at home and they’re thankful for that.”
Because of the pandemic the shopping services no longer offer the option of dropping off orders anywhere beyond the doorstep.
“We are working hard throughout this pandemic to meet all our customers’ needs. We as shoppers love our supportive customers and understand how frustrating it is at this time as things change,” Barth said. “We are working constantly to not only meet our customers’ needs but also to get them and their families everything need.”
This past Sunday there were five shoppers at one time going at it in the Angola Meijer, where Shipt shoppers also contract with the store to fill curbside pickup orders and delivery through the Meijer website.
The 11 women — including a few who picked up delivery work because they have lost jobs in the hospitality industry due to COVID-19 — have developed quite a bond and work together, even though vying for orders can be competitive within in their area, which is called a metro.
“This situation has allowed us to build that community within our metro, and I like that as well,” Beer-Walker said.
The shoppers have gotten to know one another, they know about each other’s personal lives and provide support for one another.
They also share their feelings with their customers, some with whom they’ve developed bonds.
“As frustrating as it can be for our customers it is just as stressful or more that we cannot always provide everything they have on their lists, but we do always strive to give our customers 100% satisfaction,” Barth said.
“It’s all about making the experience the best for the cus tomer and we’re their customers, so it works for us, also,” said Beer-Walker, who in addition to shopping is working on her master’s degree and getting ready for the start of the Steuben County Farmers Market where she sells her well-known Angie’s Cupcakes.
For she and her Shipt shoppers, it is full steam ahead. On Wednesday, Beer-Walker said, they had 60 orders to fill, and that would take all 11 shoppers to fill them, if lucky. She said it takes her about 35 minutes to complete filling an order of $150 and that doesn’t include any delivery time.
“We are always catching up,” she said.
Both Shipt and Instacart are constantly looking for shoppers through their websites.
