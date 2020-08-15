WATERLOO — A DeKalb Central teacher and student have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Steve Teders reported Saturday morning.
Teders sent a message to families and staff members regarding the district’s first two positive COVID-19 cases of the new school year at 8:50 a.m. Saturday. He said the district was notified of the cases late Friday evening.
“The first positive case is a senior student at DeKalb High School who is not involved in extracurriculars and not a bus rider, and the second positive case is a staff member working with first-grade students at McKenney-Harrison Elementary,” Teders said.
The high school senior last attended school on Wednesday. The McKenney-Harrison staff member last attended school Friday, he added. Students returned to school for the new school year on Monday.
“Upon notification of the positive COVID-19 results, DeKalb Central staff immediately followed district protocol and began the process of identifying students and staff who may have been considered a close contact of either case. Those who are considered a close contact will be notified by the school or the DeKalb County Health Department and provided additional guidance,” Teders said.
A close contact is anyone who was closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, Teders explained.
“If you do not receive a call, your child was not identified as a close contact. Continued cleaning and disinfecting will take place with special attention given to the areas and classrooms that the student and staff member occupied. DeKalb Central Schools will continue to collaborate with the DeKalb County Health Department to determine any additional course of action,” Teders said.
“Each situation is unique and will be dealt with accordingly and as much information as possible will be shared while maintaining confidentiality. We will do everything within our power to answer questions and help alleviate any concerns you may have during this time. This is an ever-changing situation and updates should be expected from those schools involved.
“DeKalb Central Schools asks that our school community not share second-hand information as it leads to misinformation and rumors that only serve to undermine our process. We ask that students, parents, and staff continue to self-monitor and not come to school if ill or displaying any COVID-19 related symptoms.
“As a district and a community we would be naive to think we won’t have more positive cases and we will be immune to the COVID-19 pandemic around us. Our goal remains, keep school open because that is what’s best for our students. This goal aligns with guidance we have received from the local, state, and federal level. That doesn’t mean we won’t have bumps in the road, but we will do everything we can to pursue that goal for our students. Lastly, please keep in mind that our schools are not in a bubble and while we have students for roughly eight hours a day they are outside of our four walls for a far greater number of hours each day. We need the assistance of everyone in our community to help ensure a successful school year. This truly is a team effort and taking precautions at home and in our community is just as important as the measures we are taking at school. This includes wearing a face mask or covering when unable to social distance. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to making this a successful school year,” Teders concluded.
