INDIANAPOLIS — A second death from COVID-19 has been reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, with the death occurring in Johnson County.
The number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 30, with 159 tests processed by the state department.
The first death, which was reported Monday, was a patient in Marion County who was over 60 years old and had underlying health conditions.
The second death was also a patient over 60 who was hospitalized in Johnson County. No other patient information is being released by the state.
Northeast Indiana continues to have only one positive case, in Noble County, although state health officials indicated this week the virus is likely circulating quietly in public.
“This is why it is absolutely imperative that Hoosiers follow the governor’s guidance. Stay home. Please. Avoid gatherings of over 50 people, but mostly, stay home,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said on Monday.
Testing availability remains in short supply and the state is attempting to address the shortage, Box said. Only people who are ill enough to be hospitalized are being tested, or health workers are being tested to find out whether they can stay on the job, she said.
“Most people have mild symptoms and they should stay home and they should contain their illness in their own homes and isolate themselves from other people in their homes so they don’t spread it within their families,” Box said.
