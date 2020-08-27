INDIANAPOLIS — For landlords and tenants who are at odds about rent can now apply to a free mediation program being launched by the Indiana Supreme Court as opposed to going through the more formalized and rigid eviction process in court.
As COVID-19 shutdowns caused significant financial hardship for some families who may have fallen behind on rents, the program is aimed at helping both landlords and their tenants work out agreeable solutions instead of having to go through courts.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice announced the program Wednesday, highlighting its benefits as a virtual option parties can take part in to try to resolve residential disputes.
Rush noted that Hoosiers calling 211 in need of services are now most frequently calling about issues regarding eviction.
"These disputes carry high stakes for both parties. Until now, the only way to resolve them was to go to court, pay a filing fee, maybe hire a lawyer, take time off work. But today I'm announcing the Indiana Supreme Court launched a program to afford landlords and tenants the opp to work out a potential suit with a neutral facilitators," Rush said.
Those facilitators include, so far, more than 130 senior judges, registered mediators and other lawyers from around the state who will be able to set up facilitation meetings either via phone or video conference with the parties.
There is no cost to participate and facilitation can be started before an eviction filing is sent to court or even during a pending matter if the case has already been filed.
"There is no cost to either party. Possibilities include negotiated payment plans, back payments, could be move out dates, again without legal costs and the stigma that comes with having an eviction," Rush said.
For renters, having a past eviction on their record can make it more difficult for them to find housing in the future, as landlords running background checks may be less inclined to rent to someone known to have missed payments in the past.
Landlords can sign up for facilitation at courts.in.gov/facilitate. If both parties agree to take part, a meeting will be set up and carried out.
The program is "ready to go," Rush said, and is being funded through CARES Act money, the Indiana Bar Association and other court resources.
Indiana already has a similar program in place for mortgage foreclosure cases since 2009, and information about that program can be found at courts.in.gov/iocs/3886.htm.
