ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way's Days of Caring is taking a few new twists this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event that helps people with odd jobs and the like is returning after taking a hiatus due to the pandemic last year.
Instead of a one-day or multiple-day blitz that fans people out across the county doing projects, this year's event will be held all month long in May and there will be two new events.
"This year, the Steuben County United Way is extending their Days of Caring to last the entire month of May. That means you have more opportunities to volunteer with us," said information provided by Steuben County United Way.
Also, there will be a diaper drive to help out families with these often costly necessities for their little ones.
"Changing Diapers. Changing Lives" is the name of the diaper drive.
And there's a blood drive, too.
"We wanted to offer people a way to volunteer that didn't involve contact due to the ongoing pandemic," said Jessica Brodock, executive director of Steuben County United Way.
The diapers and wipes drive is a perfect example of that. This will involve people visiting Angola businesses to drop off diapers and baby wipes.
The drop-off sites are Bowen Center, 200 Hoosier Drive; Midwest Eye Consultants, 712 Cameron Woods Drive; Austin Budreau State Farm Insurance, 406 W. Maumee St.; ProFed Credit Union, 2410 N. Wayne St.; Steuben County United Way, 317 S. Wayne St.; and 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, 2998 Boyer Way.
The blood drive is being held at Steuben County YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on May 6. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-733-2767.
The traditional Days of Caring events will also be available for those wishing to give of their time.
Projects can include minor home repair, yard clean up, painting, window cleaning, clearing gutters and the like. Groups of volunteers will provide up to three hours of work at homes throughout the county. Volunteers can include families or businesses or civic organizations, many of which put together teams to fan out and provide help.
The United Way is looking for projects and volunteers to help on these days.
If someone who needs help around their home with projects, contact Steuben County United way at 665-6196. People wishing to volunteer may also call this number to lend a hand. Volunteer and project forms are available throughout the community and at the United Way office in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
“Days of Caring is our opportunity to give back to those that are senior citizens, disabled and veterans. Helping others not only makes people feel good about the commu-nity they live in, but also create a connection to others that the volunteers may have never met otherwise. After canceling last year's event due to COVID-19, we are excited to get back to this event," Brodock said.
Steuben County United Way is a non-profit organization dedicated to impacting the in-come, education and health of Steuben County. For more information go to the website at UnitedWaySteuben.org or follow on Facebook at Steuben County United Way.
In addition to numerous volunteers who make the event a success, sponsorships help offset the costs of such things as cleaning supplies, gloves and other items necessary to carryout the projects. To become an event sponsor at donation levels beginning at $100, visit https://bit.ly/3n46rCh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.