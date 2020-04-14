AUBURN — RM Sotheby’s has canceled its annual Auburn Spring auction at Auburn Auction Park due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been scheduled to take place May 7-9.
“We have made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of our clients, auction visitors, and staff as well as due to uncertainties surrounding the logistical feasibility of a live auction event under current circumstances,” the company said in an announcement on its website.
“We thank our global network of clients for their continued trust and support. Additional information on the cars already set for the Auburn Spring auction will be released as it becomes available as the RM Sotheby’s team explores all possible options for their successful sale.
“RM Sotheby’s is equipped to continue to assist our clients outside of the auction room, offering a range of additional services including online only auctions via RM Online Only, a proven platform which provides an effective means of conducting business both during and outside this challenging period. Further, RM Sotheby’s continues to advise clients on private sale opportunities through RM Private Sales, and to provide financing solutions with RM Financial Services.”
The company said it is monitoring the global situation as it continues to change daily in order to determine its auction schedule beyond May.
“We look forward to welcoming our clients, collectors, and enthusiasts to the Auburn Auction Park for Auburn Fall — a Labor Day weekend tradition — later this year,” the company said. The annual fall auction is scheduled to mark its 50th year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.