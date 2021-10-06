INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive week, Indiana saw improvement in its COVID-19 spread ratings, although most of the state continues to see high case counts and positivity.
After 13 straight weeks of worsening ratings from June through September brought on by the surge caused by the delta variant of COVID-19, Indiana has recently seen activity peak and start to deflate.
Locally, there was no change in ratings again this week — LaGrange County remains in the worst red rating while Noble, DeKalb and Steuben held in orange representing high spread — as local counties saw mixed changes in their metrics this week.
Looking statewide, eight counties remain in red ratings for very high spread of COVID-19, down from 13 a week ago. Orange counties, high spread, increased by one to 76 compared to a week ago, but the number of yellow counties representing moderate spread also increased from four to eight.
Indiana still has no counties rated blue representing low spread and hasn't since Aug. 11.
Locally, LaGrange County remains in red for another week as the county didn't see improvement compared to a week ago.
Cases per capita increased slightly to 229 per 100,000, up from 219 per 100,000 a week ago. But positivity shot up sharply to 22.44%, way up from 15.61% last week.
That's the highest positivity rate this week of all 92 Indiana counties.
Counties earn a red rating if they top both 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity in a seven-day period.
LaGrange County is susceptible to wild swings in its positivity rates as the county tests the least per-capita in all of the state, meaning that when it does detect positive cases, each one influences the percentage swing more than in counties that test much more broadly.
Since March 2020, 26.8% of LaGrange County residents have been tested at least once, which is lowest in the state trailing widely from the next-lowest in the state, Brown County, at 35.5% all time.
Despite having a similar population to neighboring Steuben County, LaGrange County has been processing only about 80 tests per day recently compared to about 400 per day in Steuben County. That lower overall testing total can account for much bigger swings in positivity week to week.
Other local counties remained in orange ratings this week.
In Noble County, cases were about the same at 295 cases per 100,000 compared to 297 a week ago. Positivity was down to 11.02% from 13.57% last week.
In DeKalb County, cases were down to 361 cases per 100,000 from 439 per 100,000 last week. Positivity was up, however, at 14.92% from 13.86%, putting the county right on the edge of a red rating.
In Steuben County, cases shot up to 549 per 100,000 from 398 per 100,000 last week, but positivity was down to 9.24% from 10.9%.
Indiana's seeing a drop in COVID-19 lately, after peaking in mid-September. That peak brought an end to about two and a half months of increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Cases and hospitalizations have come down since hitting the peak, although average daily deaths have still remained high at more than 40 per day in the past week.
After passing 15,000 all-time deaths last month, Indiana is approaching 15,500 this week and on pace to potentially hit 16,000 deaths by the end of this month if averages don't drop.
About 1.6% of Hoosiers who have contracted COVID-19 have gone on to die from it — about 1 in 63. Known-case death rates are as high as about 1-in-5 for people 80 and older, but significantly lower for younger people.
Indiana's vaccination rate remains at about 57% of Hoosiers 12 and older and hasn't moved much as weekly new vaccinations has hit all-time lows recently.
That overall vaccination rate also hides an age disparity — people 70 and older are vaccinated at about 80% and higher, while less than 45% of the population younger than 40 is fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.