INDIANAPOLIS — Another Noble County resident has died of COVID-19 and new cases keeps surging in LaGrange County.
Noble County recorded its 22nd death on Sunday, the first new death since May 26.
That death comes amid a continuing surge of cases in northeast Indiana, even as numbers deflated on one of the lowest reporting days in recent history.
LaGrange County continues to have a rapid rise in new cases, as that county added 20 new cases on Sunday and another 12 as of Monday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
In the two weeks since Memorial Day, LaGrange County has added 111 cases, a 185% increase in 14 days.
Noble County has also seen a large increase in cases adding 10 on Sunday and three more on Monday. In total, Noble County has reported 114 new cases since Memorial Day, a 62% increase.
DeKalb County's case count has gone up 40 in two weeks, a 139% increase, while Steuben County's count has only increase 16 since Memorial Day, up 20%.
Combined, the four counties have added 281 cases out of the state's 5,908 new cases recorded since Memorial Day, about 4.8% of the total.
The local increases come amid the backdrop of two other northeast Indiana counties being among some of the biggest hotspots in the state. Elkhart County added 733 cases, 73%, while Allen County's numbers are up 619 total, 48%.
Those two counties combined account for 8.7% of Indiana's population, but have had 22.9% of the new statewide cases since May 25.
Most of the new cases are also occurring through community spread, as nursing homes remain only a fraction of the picture.
Although nursing homes do account for a significant amount of deaths — just under half of all the people who have died in Indiana were from long-term care facilities — new cases are primarily being detected outside of those facilities.
As of Monday's update, which occurs once per week on Mondays, 254 new cases of COVID-19 were attributable to long-term care facilities. But Indiana added almost 2,800 cases over the last week, making the nursing home cases only about 9% of the total.
While more than 90% of deaths are attributable to people 60 years old or older, 70% of people infected with the virus are younger than 60.
