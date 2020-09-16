INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide cases of COVID-19 dipped again on Wednesday while positivity rates hold below the 5% mark where the state wants to see them.
Lower numbers midweek aren't unusual for Indiana, as cases usually rise to their highest points during the Thursday/Friday/Saturday period, but a continuing low positivity rate is a good sign for the state.
As of Wednesday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state recorded 580 new cases of COVID-19, slightly lower than Tuesday's total of 689.
The result did come on lower overall testing, about 14,000 compared to nearly 18,000 on Tuesday, which resulted in a higher positivity rate of 4.14%. That return rate, however, is still below the 5% threshold that state health officials say they'd like Indiana to stay under and lower than recently when daily positivity rates have been 4.5-5% and higher.
The state logged 12 deaths on Wednesday, a second day of double-digit deaths after recording 20 in Tuesday's report.
Locally, northeast Indiana counties saw little change in COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday.
DeKalb County increases four cases, while Steuben and LaGrange counties each added just one new case and Noble County was unchanged.
No new deaths were reported in the area. The statewide dashboard still reflects just 10 deaths from DeKalb County, although the county health department has reported 12 overall.
Noble County has had 32 deaths to date, followed by DeKalb County at 12, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County with seven.
