INDIANAPOLIS — More than 5,100 residents in the four-county area have already received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, including just over than 900 who have received both shots are now considered fully immune.
The region has a long way to go, but local clinics are getting shots into arms as quickly as they receive them.
As of Friday morning, a total of 4,283 residents in the four-county area have received their first shot of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine regimen, according to vaccine data from the Indiana State Department of Health. There have also been 901 people who have received both shots.
With approximately 165,000 residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties, that means about 3.1% of local residents have received at least the first shot vaccine so far.
Vaccine eligibility is currently limited only to specific people as manufacturers continue to make and distribute vaccines to states, who then distribute to their individual counties.
Right now, health care workers, first responders such as police, fire and EMS and those 70 years old or older can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up.
Other groups are not yet eligible. The state has already announced that people in their 60s will be the next eligible group, but signups have not opened for those Hoosiers yet. Indiana has not made any decisions on who will be able to get the vaccine after those 60-plus. It's likely the general public won't be eligible until spring or summer, depending on the supply of vaccines going forward.
In the four-county area, the clinic at the Steuben County Event Center has been operating since Dec. 18 when it opened as a regional center for vaccinating health care centers. Clinics in the other three counties — at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion, at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn and at the LaGrange County Health Department across from Parkview LaGrange Hospital — opened this week and have starting distributing shots to eligible local residents.
Right now, however, demand is so high that residents aren't even able to sign up for appointments.
Checking the ourshot.in.gov registration portal, clinics in Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties are listed as "All Appointment Times Are Booked" and the button to schedule is currently grayed out and non-functioning.
Steuben County's clinic at the event center is still taking appointments, but the earliest available as of Friday morning was not until Jan. 27.
Clinics at the Mirro Center in Fort Wayne near Interstate 69 and Dupont Road, the Whitley County Health Department in Columbia City and Goshen Physicians in Goshen are the only other regional centers to have appointments available.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff confirmed that they can't take any more appointments at this time, as the scheduling software being used across the state opens and closes based on a clinic's supply of doses.
Vaccine clinics have a limited supply and a person needs to be scheduled for a second shot after they get their first, so the software sets appointments based on the expectation of having doses to give, Gaff said. It's not an open-ended program allowing appointments to pile up far into the future.
"So we know that our allotment through January is 500 per week, as you look at the calendar that is merely two weeks and we don't know our allotment after that, so it needs to be a fluid situation," Gaff said. "It's a system that is evolving."
For now, Gaff said residents who still need to get scheduled a vaccine will just have to check back periodically to see whether new appointments are opening up. As more vaccines become available, more appointments will be available. If supply rises, Gaff said the clinic could end up running six or seven days a week to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible.
"We will not hold back," Gaff said. "We will keep moving forward but we don't have complete control over the process. The state supplies the vaccine to us and they control our schedule to some to degree. But we won't hold back."
