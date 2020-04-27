ELKHART — ITR Concession Co., operator of the Indiana Toll Road, donated more than $100,000 through the Indiana Toll Road – School Food Relief Fund to support school food programs throughout northern Indiana.
There were 39 public school districts, nonpublic school districts and charter management organizations located in the seven counties across the Indiana Toll Road submitted applications, and all were selected to receive funds. ITRCC originally planned to include grants between $1,000 and $5,000, but due to the desperate need in the different areas, the maximum amount was increased to $14,400 to help offset the costs of each school’s take-home food program.
After schools closed their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many students have been missing the nutrition they need to thrive. Backpack Food Programs, which provide a bag of nonperishable food to supplant school lunches, have been expanded to support students while they study from home. The Indiana Toll Road – School Food Relief Fund is donating over $100,000 to help schools feed their students.
ITRCC CEO Nic Barr said the donations will further the growth of backpack lunch programs, ensuring fewer children experience food scarcity.
“These programs will deliver tens of thousands of meals for students along the 157 miles of the Toll Road, providing relief for families experiencing hardship” Barr said. “With their meals secured, we hope children can focus on what they do best: learning and playing.”
Through the COVID-19 crisis ITRCC has maintained an employee first approach with no employee layoffs or furloughs. Communities along the Toll Road corridor continue to be heavily impacted by the crisis, and the Indiana Toll Road – School Food Relief Fund will prove to be an invaluable assets to help schools and students alike.
Receiving grants in LaGrange and Steuben counties were:
LaGrange County
• Lakeland School Corporation
• Prairie Heights Community School Corporation
Steuben County
• Fremont Community Schools
• Hamilton Community School Corporation
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
