INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's COVID-19 situation is about the same as it was a week ago, as the state's activity remains on a plateau near its highest points ever.
There has been some extremely modest improvement over the last week, but nothing at this time signals any major change in direction up or down as Indiana remains in a holding pattern.
This past week, Indiana averaged 13,651 new cases of COVID-19 per day, which is almost identical to the 13,675 per day average the week prior.
At its worst point within the last week, the seven-day average had climbed as high as about 14,500 per day, but some drops in the last few days have softened that average to near-equal to where it was a week ago.
Aside from the very recent declines in new cases suggesting that Indiana might be coming off its omicron-variant-fueled peak, another area of modest improvement this week came in terms of hospitalizations, which dropped to 3,204 total patients in treatment, down from 3,460 last week.
Those numbers are still very high for Indiana, which had crested the 3,000 mark only one before in late 2020 prior to this winter, but they are improving.
Death counts, however, were up, averaging about 75 per day reported over the last week, an increase from 64 per day the week prior.
Deaths are a lagging indicator, so they usually take three to four weeks to reflect new changes in direction in other faster-moving indicators like cases and hospitalizations. The elevated death count recognizes the sharp rising cases and hospitalizations that were seen following the Christmas holiday.
Locally, the four-county area logged another 10 deaths over the past week, with all four counties once again having at least one new COVID-related death.
DeKalb County led this week with four new deaths updated to the state dashboard, rising to 133 all time. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 16, two on Jan. 19 and one on Jan. 21. Those deaths included three people in their 60s and one at 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had one deaths in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 19 deaths among people in their 60s, 31 deaths of patients in their 70s and 67 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Steuben County had three new deaths, taking its total to 106 all time. Those newly reported deaths occurred on Jan. 9, 18 and 21 and included one person in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 34 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 37 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Noble County was next, recording two deaths and hitting 142 deaths all time. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 6 and Jan. 18 and included one person in their 70s and one per 80 years old or older.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 22 people in their 60s, 35 people in their 70s and 70 at 80 or older.
Lastly, LaGrange County logged one new death, hitting 97 all time. That death occurred on Jan. 17 and was a person in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 30 among people in their 70s and 47 people who were 80 or older.
Indiana continues to be assaulted by the extremely infectious omicron variant of the virus, which arrived and started circulating more widely right around the Christmas holiday.
Like the delta variant before it, the omicron variant replicates extremely quickly and therefore is capable of spreading rapidly from person to person, including in cases where the carrier remains asymptomatic. Because of its quick replication speed, even vaccinated and otherwise immune people are still capable of spreading it.
The severity of the omicron variant appears to be lower than the delta variant, which rocked Indiana from July 2021 through the end of the year and remains a threat in the wild. But the arrival of the omicron variant came directly on the heels of a winter surge in delta variant cases, putting Indiana well over the top of its past all-time highs.
Case counts more than doubled their once-record high set in December 2020, while hospitalizations broke their all-time record mark recently, too.
Deaths, while not coming close to hitting the more-than-100-per-day highs of December 2020, they have risen to around 65 per day. Deaths had been as low as just two per day across the entire state in June 2021 before new, more infectious variants arrived in Indiana.
Despite the severe rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Indiana's vaccination rate has remained mostly flat. Just over 53% of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, while rates in the four-county area lag that Indiana average widely.
Steuben County sits at 44%, DeKalb County at 40%, Noble County at 39% and LaGrange County a state-worst 22%.
