INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and Steuben counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death over the weekend across a two-day span where the state saw some of its lowest death numbers in weeks.
Statewide hospitalization numbers continue to improve, although it’s still unclear whether the state is seeing progress after the holidays as far as new cases.
LaGrange County tallied its 61st death in Monday’s report, a death that occurred on Saturday. The person who died was a person in their 70s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 19 among people in their 70s and 34 people who were 80 or older.
In Steuben County, which continues to see high death numbers since mid-December, the county’s 40th all-time death also occurred on Saturday and was a person 80 or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in their 40s, seven have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s and 22 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has logged 20 deaths in the last 24 days, making up half of its all-time total in less than a month. The county had recorded at least one death on 18 of those 24 days.
DeKalb and Noble counties did not report any new deaths over Sunday and Monday, holding at 62 and 56, respectively.
The state as a whole recorded 18 deaths on Sunday and 30 on Monday’s report, making it the lowest two-day total since Nov. 15-16. Death counts are always lowest over the weekend and highest on Tuesdays, when reporting catches up with the state.
The state has seen seven consecutive weeks of more than 100 deaths on Tuesdays.
Indiana recorded 3,685 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up compared to the prior two, which were impacted by the holidays.
It’s hard to discern the trend in statewide cases at the moment because of the holiday related drop. Case counts had been in decline since early December and bottomed out shortly after Christmas with the state recording an average of around 4,000 cases per day shortly after the holiday.
The statewide case count average has been rising since Dec. 28, although it’s not necessarily so much an increase as a return to normalcy following drops in testing numbers due to the holiday.
Statewide case numbers are equivalent to what they were around Dec. 20, so whether the state sees numbers start ticking up again, holding flat or continuing to decline as they had been before Christmas is difficult to parse out.
One metric that is continuing to show improvement and is detached from holiday-related testing ups and downs is hospitalizations, which continue to drop.
The statewide hospital census was down to 2,537 patients in treatment for COVID-19, the lowest point since Nov. 9. It’s still about two and half times higher than what hospital numbers were prior to the late-fall surge, but patient numbers are down almost 1,000 off a record peak of more than 3,400 patients in treatment on Nov. 30.
Locally, case counts were mixed across the four-county area, with some counties having larger increases and others not as large.
Noble County added 96 cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period, while DeKalb County was up 42, Steuben County added 33 and LaGrange County recorded 25 new cases.
