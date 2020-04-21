LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners opted to postpone a public nuisance hearing for a Howe woman Monday morning after she contacted the code enforcement officer and told him she’d recently placed herself in isolation after coming in contact with a person who contracted a confirmed case of coronavirus.
As of Monday, LaGrange County had 17 confirmed coronavirus infections according to the Indiana State Board of Health website. One person from LaGrange County has died from covid-19.
Gerri Hydron owns a property in the 6000 block of North C.R. 320E, Howe, that Bill Stewart, the LaGrange County Code Enforcement officer, flagged as out of compliance with local zoning codes. Monday, Stewart asked the commissioner to continue Hydron’s case until the commissioner’s scheduled May 18 meeting so that she can spend the recommended 14 days in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“She has a right to be here and should be here to defend herself,” he added.
In other matters, the commissioners also approved a request by Alfredo Garcia, the LaGrange County Health Department administrator, to purchase a new vehicle for the health department. Garcia told the commissioners he’d sought three bids from local dealers for a new vehicle. The lowest bid submitted was from Auto Park Ford in Sturgis, Michigan, a bid of $20,634 for a new car. The commissioners gave Garcia permission to purchase that car. The also gave him permission to trade in the health department’s old car for $500, making the final purchase price of the new vehicle $20,134.
The commissioners also approved a request by LaGrange County Surveyor Zack Holsinger to purchase new software that allows the surveyor’s office to more accurately do its job. Holsinger got permission to spend $6,300 to purchase new GSI software for his office’s computers.
Holsinger said the new software is the last major software purchase his office will need to make in order to be up to date with industry standards.
“We now have all the tools we need to do our jobs,” he told the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.