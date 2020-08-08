LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council members will take their first formal look at the proposed 2021 LaGrange County budget on Monday morning.
The question is what will happen to county employee salaries?
Last week, the LaGrange County Commissioners voted to recommend the council freeze wages in 2021, worried that Indiana’s economic downturn witnessed by the state after it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will start to show up in the funds the state provides counties like LaGrange.
But what happens to county salaries is, however, entirely in the hands of the council, said Council President Peter Cook.
While some fear few state funds will flow LaGrange County’s way next year, Cook isn’t convinced that will happen.
“Well, I think, from my experience, this next year will be not as bad as many fear. I think we’ll see problems in the year after,” Cook explained. “The state is always about a year behind when economic troubles show up.”
Cook said council members will give the commissioners’ recommendation serious consideration, but ultimately says that council members will have the final word over the county’s budget, and whether or not LaGrange County’s employees see any annual increase.
“Their recommendation is just that, a recommendation. They don’t have any say over what we do with the budget, just like we don’t have any say over what they do,” Cook said.
Fellow council member Harold Gingerich cautions that it’s still early in the process to make any predictions what state funding levels will look like next year. Council members will formally sit down as a group with the new budget proposals for the first time Monday, but won’t get down and start the real nuts and bolts process of crafting of the 2021 budget until September.
“I just picked up my copy of the budget last week, so I haven’t had much time to look at in detail just yet,” he said
Despite the pandemic and the economic upheavals that it caused across the state, Gingerich said it’s still too early to predict what level of funding the state will provide county governments next year.
“No one really knows exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.
Gingerich said the council hasn’t heard from its financial consultant about state funding.
“We don’t have any numbers yet,” he added.
Cook said the budgetary cuts by the state to local government typically first show up in the budgets of departments like the highway department.
“I don’t think we’re going to be hit terrible hard next year,” he said. “I think it will go down a little but don’t think it will be horrible. I think it will be the following year that will be the worst.”
Cook said he gets the feeling, talking with other members of the council, that they will enter this year’s budget discussions with “an abundance of caution.”
“Obviously, after 2008, 2009, there was a lag period and it took us a couple of years to hit bottom, and then took a while to drag it back up,” he explained.
Overall, Cook said he sees encouraging signs for the local economy.
“The vast majority of our employment base is factory work, and most of those guys are working hard, and many are working extra hours, bring in more income than before this all started,” Cook explained. “So, many of those companies are still hiring, and they can’t get enough people to do the work they want done. So what I see is kind of a mixed bag. I want to be cautious, but I don’t see this as doomsday.”
