INDIANAPOLIS —The number of Hoosiers confirmed dead from COVID-19 increased by 38 on Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
That total was a drop from the 57 new reported deaths on Tuesday. Indiana now has 1,716 total deaths from COVID-19 since the first one was reported on March 16. There were no new deaths in the four-county region of northeast Indiana.
Locally, there were increases in number of confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19. Steuben County increased to 71 cases while LaGrange County increased to 56. Noble County, which leads the region, saw an increase of three, to 155. DeKalb County was unchanged at 26 cases.
There were no new deaths reported locally. Noble County has 20, followed by LaGrange and Steuben at two apiece and one in DeKalb.
There were 581 additional Hoosiers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 29,274 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 39% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available as of Sunday, key factors in the state's ability to reopen following a nearly two-month shutdown.
A total of 1,716 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 148 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 195,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 189,330 on Tuesday.
A complete list of cases by county is posted at coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence, not necessarily where an individual might have been tested.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find testing locations around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. There are state testing sites
