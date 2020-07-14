INDIANAPOLIS — Renters who have been impacted by COVID-19 and need help making their rent can now apply for state assistance, providing up to $500 per month for up to four months.
Applications for the program went live today at indianahousingnow.com and the program is expected to fill up fast, as Indiana has enough funds to help 12,000 renters.
The program, which was announced last month, allows Hoosiers who have involuntarily lost their job, had their hours reduced or their pay reduced to seek assistance.
Their household income must be less than what it was on March 6 and renters cannot have previously received rental assistance or be on assistance programs including Section 8 housing vouchers or USDA rental assistance in order to quality.
If accepted, renters can get $500 per month for up to four months for a total benefit of $2,000. The money can be used to pay past-due rent from April 1 or later or to pay ongoing rental expenses.
Landlords have to agree to participate in the program and, if they do, payments will be made directly to the landlord.
“We anticipate serving 12,000 Indiana household renters,” Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Director Jacob Sipe said during the announced in late June, noting that Indiana has earmarked $25 million in federal CARES Act money toward the program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb had signed an executive order earlier in Indiana’s response to COVID-19 barring landlords from evicting tenants who fell behind on rental payments, in light of significant job and income losses due to the virus and the state’s stay-at-home order in response to it.
That eviction moratorium, as well as a moratorium on utility disconnections, have both been extended through July 31.
