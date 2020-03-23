BMV options available during office closing

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Monday that all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. The closure includes all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches.

Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and said he will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in an individual’s possession and waives late fees during a future renewal.

Several out-of-branch options are still available, and Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions using these services whenever possible:

• online transactions through IN.gov/BMV;

• Contact Center; and

• mail-in renewal.

More information on out-of-branch services and branch closures may be found on the BMV’s COVID-19 Information and Updates webpage.

For those who hold Commercial Driver’s Licenses, resources are available on the BMV website. CDL holders are encouraged to reach out to the Contact Center with questions at (888) 692-6841, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list of transactions available through IN.gov/BMV online services, as well as resources on frequently asked questions and current business operations is online at in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.