AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported the county’s second death from COVID-19 — an 82-year-old whose diagnosis was first confirmed Wednesday.
The Health Department also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 94.
All nine of the new patients are reported to be recovering at home. Their ages range from 15-50, with seven of them age 34 or younger.
The patient who died was only the fifth of DeKalb County’s 94 patients who was reported to be hospitalized. The victim also was the second-oldest case reported in DeKalb County — a 91-year-old patient was confirmed on May 28.
DeKalb County’s only other death from the coronavirus was a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
DeKalb County now has seen 56 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb still continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana, although it now trails Steuben County by only six cases.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 92 of its 94 virus patients. The average age of those 92 patients is 40 years. Only 15 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only five of the 94 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
