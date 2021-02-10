INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has crossed the tipping point back toward lower spread of COVID-19, with the majority of the state's 92 counties on the lower end of the scale this week.
That includes northeast Indiana, where most counties are also in yellow, representing "moderate" spread of the virus, with the exception of Noble County that backslid back into orange, but just barely.
Still, the bump up in rating resets the clock on Noble County getting looser gathering size restriction, which it now can't see until Feb. 24 at the earliest.
In the local picture, northeast Indiana is looking mostly better this week, with LaGrange and DeKalb counties both improving to yellow ratings and Steuben County staying there for the second-straight week.
For Steuben, that means the county is now in yellow-level restrictions, having achieved that rating for two consecutive weeks. That means gathering sizes can expand to up to 100 people or up to 50% of a venue's capacity with a health-department-approved safety plan on file.
Steuben County actually saw both of its metrics increase this week and stayed in yellow by the narrowest of margins. The county's positivity rate ticked up just slightly to 8.82% from 8.38% last week, but per-capita case counts rose to 199 per 100,000, up from 147 per 100,000 a week ago.
Had that case rate hit or topped 200 per 100,000, it would have pushed Steuben County into the orange, so the northern corner sits on the knife's edge this week.
Speaking of knife's edge, Noble County was sitting on it last week and fell off this week toward the orange.
Noble County saw improved positivity on the week, falling to 6.09% — the lowest in the four-county area — from 7.62% a week ago. The county's per-capita case rate was almost unchanged, but stress on the almost as cases ticked up just slightly to 203 per 100,000 from 198 per 100,000 a week ago.
Crossing that 200 threshold upped the county's score and therefore dropped it back in orange, although actual figures changed only very slightly.
Since Noble County spent only one week in yellow, it's gathering size restrictions never dropped from orange level — up to 50 people or 25% capacity with a safety plan — and will now have to stay there for a while longer as counties can't ease restrictions until they hold a lower rating for two consecutive weeks, meaning Noble would have to return to yellow on both Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 before loosening restrictions.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties both made enough improvement from a week ago to achieve yellow status after being in orange the week before.
LaGrange County saw improvement in both metrics this week, with positivity dropping below 10% for the first time in months to 9.34%, down from 13.32% last week. Case rates also declined sharply to 42 per 100,000 from 123 per 100,000 a week ago.
LaGrange County is currently the closest to achieving a blue rating, representing low spread of the virus, but it will be challenging to get there. In order to get to blue, the county would need at least one metric to be at its best levels, either with fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 or lower than 5% positivity while also keeping the other rating down.
The per-capita case rate will be exceedingly hard for LaGrange County to achieve as 10 per 100,000 adjusted for the county's population would be about four or five cases per week. Positivity will also be challenging for LaGrange County, which tests at lower rates than other counties, so achieving blue would require the county to see almost no activity from COVID-19.
In DeKalb County, it too saw improvements across both metric. Positivity dropped to 9.48% from 13.26% a week ago and per-capita counts fell to 156 per 100,000 from 225 per 100,000.
Continued improvement would keep DeKalb County in the yellow, but it could turn orange again if cases were to rise above 200 per 100,000 or if positivity clips above 10% next week, either of which would push it back to orange grade.
Both LaGrange and DeKalb counties remain under orange-level gathering restrictions, as they'll need to also stay yellow next week to earn to the looser guidelines.
Across the state, Indiana saw another week of overall improvement in its ratings across its 92 counties.
This week, there is just one county in red — tiny Switzerland county in the state's southeast corner — compared to four a week ago. The number of counties in orange dropped to 40 from 59, while yellow counties increased from 29 to 50.
And, for the first time since Nov. 4, Indiana has one county in blue. Starke County in northwest Indiana became the first county in more than three months to get back to blue its case counts were low and positivity fell just slightly below 5% for the past week.
Indiana has made a rapid turnaround from where it was just a month ago. On Jan. 13, Indiana had 73 counties in red, it's worst week ever, but the map has quickly brightened since then as case counts have dropped and positivity has fallen sharply, suggesting the COVID-19 surge of late 2020 and early 2021 has run its course.
Lately, statewide data has looked more like it was before the surge started in October 2020, with low case counts and low positivity.
September was arguably Indiana's best month overall since the pandemic's start, but, as a cautionary tale, that quickly changed as the weather turned cold and Indiana surged strongly to its deadliest months on record.
Ongoing vaccine distribution, however, should help protect many of Indiana's most vulnerable who are being inoculated first, so while case counts could potentially increase again in the future, it's less likely that Indiana would see hospitalization and death numbers rise as high as they were in November, December and January again.
