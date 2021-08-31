INDIANAPOLIS — Area school districts had more than 100 total cases of COVID-19 reported last week among students, with the majority of those coming from larger outbreaks at East Noble and DeKalb Central buildings.
Statewide more than 5,500 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a 58% increase compared to the week before.
Statewide data may not reflect the full extent of the virus spread across Indiana, as health officials noted last week that about 1,200 schools had yet to report any 2021-2022 case data.
Locally, the 12 public school districts and local private schools combined to top more than 100 new student cases reported last week.
Most of those cases were tallied in East Noble, which has been experiencing a large outbreak at the high school.
East Noble High School tallied 43 new cases last week, coming a week after the school had recorded 21 cases in the previous week.
Because of the large number of students impacted — the high school has about 1,100 students so 43 cases is about 4% of the student body — East Noble High School reverted to virtual learning for Friday, Monday and Tuesday in an effort to break transmission routes and give students a chance to isolate at home and recover.
East Noble Middle School also reported 11 new cases and Avilla Elementary tallied five.
On Monday, new Superintendent Teresa Gremaux put out a short blog post stating the school will be updated its COVID-19 protocols, but didn't hint at what changes might be coming.
"As you are all very much aware the COVID situation continues to change daily. We are working on future updates to our protocols and will be releasing them soon. We highly encourage students to wear a mask, regardless if vaccinated or unvaccinated, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. An email will be coming in the next few days with updates to our plan," Gremaux wrote. We all had high hopes that this year would be different; unfortunately it is turning into a repeat of last year, regardless of our staff's efforts. There are various opinions relating to wearing of masks, social distancing, cleaning protocols, etc.; however, ENSC will continue to push forward to educate our students in the midst of a chaotic situation."
East Noble is actually making rapid progress toward eclipsing its entire 2020-21 school year's total and classes have been back in session for less than a month.
Last year the district had 170 total student cases reported for the entire year. Since starting on Aug. 5, East Noble has already racked up 103 new cases this school year.
Elsewhere around the region, DeKalb Central schools were the only other district with a sizable amount of new cases.
DeKalb Middle School recorded 12 new student cases, DeKalb High School had eight, James R. Watson and Waterloo elementaries each had six new cases, County Meadow Elementary had five and McKenney-Harrison Elementary had four new cases diagnosed.
Between East Noble and DeKalb Central, those two district accounted for exactly 100 of the at least 125 total cases reported across local school districts.
Statewide, Indiana schools tallied 5,529 student cases, up from 3,504 the week prior to that and 1,452 student cases the week before that.
Indiana also logged 257 new teacher cases and 355 staff cases this past week.
The scope of the virus' reach across Indiana schools is likely even larger, as last week Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reported that many schools haven't reported any case data to the state yet this school year.
"Twelve-hundred schools have not reported this school year as required," Box said in Friday's press conference from Indianapolis.
Box also indicated that the state's schools COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov will be getting an update in the near future, allowing users to toggle between 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year data. Currently, the numbers listed for individual schools are all-time totals, although it does also show new cases for the most recent week. However, unless data is being tracked separately — as KPC Media Group has been doing in order to get case data for this school year — people can't tell the impact from this year alone.
The rapidly spreading delta variant, which is known to be about twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID-19 that circulated last year, is a concern for schools because of its ability to transmit quickly and widely.
K-12 students are at generally low risk from COVID-19 — just 0.1% of the state's approximately 14,000 COVID deaths have been among people younger than 20. Pediatric hospitalizations remain rare but have been rising in July and August as the delta variant has impacted more youngsters.
The known-case death rate for people younger than 20 is about 0.01%, or about 1 in 10,000, far lower than the state's all-time known-case death rate for all ages of 1.64%, about 1 in 61.
Still, health officials have stressed the importance of cutting off transmission in congregant settings like schools, since students do spend time in proximity to adults at home and may come into contact with other older people at much higher risk such as grandparents.
K-12 students also remain one of the state's most vulnerable populations to infection, as children younger than 12 can't be vaccinated and other minors are the state's lowest vaccinated cohort.
Statewide, about 27.5% of Hoosiers age 12-15 are fully vaccinated, with about 38% of those 16-19 vaccinated, a rate that is likely bolstered by 18- and 19-year-old college students who may need vaccines while on campus.
Statewide, about 54% of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, so youth trail the statewide average.
Local vaccinated rates for youngster is likely even lower than statewide averages, as all four counties in the northeast corner lag the statewide vaccine average widely.
Local school districts in the four-county area have about 22,500 students enrolled in classes.
Last year, about 3-3.5% of that student population contracted COVID-19 at some point during the 2020-21 school year, a rate that was lower than the general population.
Students and staff were required to wear face coverings at K-12 schools last year by executive order of Gov. Eric Holcomb, and schools adopted numerous other precautions and restrictions to try to keep transmission down, which based on case rates was generally successful.
This year those state mandates were pulled back and local schools opted to withdraw several of their restrictions, with no local school district mandating masks this school year.
Some larger school districts in the state have opted to reimpose mask mandates, including Northwest Allen County Schools which started the year mask optional but voted just Monday night to reimpose a requirement in its buildings on a 3-2 vote, drawing ire from some community members but praise from others.
